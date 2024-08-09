Her Sister-In-Law Was Supposed To Hang Out With Her, But Instead She Leaves Her Alone With Nothing To Do Until She Is Caught In The Act

If anything can spoil a trip, it’s being bored out of your mind the whole time.

Naturally, you do whatever you can to conquer the boredom. That’s what the person in this story did.

Check out the clever way she outed the source of her boredom, finally ending it.

But she only leaves me alone for 3 minutes tops… I visit my brother in law every other year. He and hubby dash off to listen to music or whatever leaving me with my sister in law who always finds a way to leave me sitting alone in her family room. Once she went to glue a bow on a wreath for two hours!

It’s business as usual at first.

She then denies leaving me alone. She tells everyone it was for only three minutes tops. It makes me so mad that she denies leaving me sit in a room with nothing to do. So we recently went back there. Hubby and brother in law had to make a Home Depot run. 5 seconds later she excused herself.

But this time, OP has a plan to catch her in the act.

I waited patiently for 15 minutes. Then I walked to the kitchen and pulled out three utensils from her utensil drawer and hid them. I sat back down but she still didn’t return so I walked back in and opened both utensil drawers and hid every last utensil. When we left she had not yet graced me with her presence. I told the rest of the family how she left me sit alone in her house again. For the first time ever she couldn’t deny it. Denying it would mean that she had to explain how I was alone long enough to hide every utensil in her kitchen. I won’t see her again for two years but I bet she doesn’t leave me alone again.

Here’s what folks are saying.

I suspect SIL doesn’t want to appear rude to others, but has no problem with actually being rude.

Passive aggressive knitting — I love it!

That sounds delightfully awkward. Watch her squirm! Just kidding… That’s weird.

Definitely. Who cares if they misunderstand or judge you. Why does it matter?

I love to entertain, but even if I didn’t, I’d feel bad about leaving someone to stare at the walls for hours.

I’ll never look at my forks the same way again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.