Her Sister Is Losing Her Hair From Chemo And Her Family Wants Her To Shave Her Head In Solidarity. She Says No Because It’s Against Her Cultural Traditions And Now Everybody Is Upset.

A lot of chemo patients struggle with the idea of losing their hair.

This person’s mom and her sister had an idea to make it easier and they won’t take no for an answer.

Keep reading to see what happened.

AITA for not helping my younger sister just because she has Cancer?

My sister has cancer and is undergoing chemo, so her hair has begun to fall out. She shaved it, but is extremely upset about it, because she really loved her hair. The other day my mom suggested that I shave my own hair so a wig can be made out of it for her. My hair goes down to below my rear.

But it’s not that simple and the pressure intensifies.

However the thing is, in my father’s culture you’re only supposed to cut your hair when a family member dies, and it’s a tradition my entire family on that side upholds. I explained this to both my sister and my mom, but both are insisting that I should do it.

Then it starts getting personal.

They think a tradition like that is meaningless, especially since my sister might die anyways. Now my sister is upset and saying that I obviously don’t actually care that she’s struggling and aren’t being understanding. AITA?

Pretty hairy situation, no?

Here’s what people are saying.

I strongly suspect this wasn’t about the hair, but about manipulation.

Exactly. What exactly would your hair do that a wig couldn’t?

I’m curious about this, too. I wonder why OP hasn’t explained this part.

I can only imagine the emotional blackmail if she needs a new organ or something.

I don’t think you can donate dyed hair and she probably wouldn’t want grey anyway.

My mom had synthetic wigs and they looked like her real hair.

Why not do that?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.