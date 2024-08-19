Her Sister Shamed Her Online For Letting Her Toddler Have Crab, But Then Was Outraged When She Didn’t Want To Buy Her Nephew A Birthday Cake

It’s common for mothers to disagree with how their children raise their grandchildren, but it tends to not get more dramatic than the odd comment here and there.

What makes this story different is that this woman’s mom put her criticisms of her parenting on social media and what she said was not justified or rational.

AITA for refusing to buy my nephew a birthday cake after my sister mom shamed me? I celebrated the 4th with my in-laws. They had a crab bake. I have a 2 year old and he’s not picky at all and really enjoyed eating the crab. My son is two and loved eating crab at my in-laws, whereas I ate most grilled cheese and cut up hotdogs at her age. My parents always forced to order from the kids menu past the time I should have in order to save money, so my family disagrees with us letting him have crab.

When my MIL posted videos of him eating the crab, my sister shared them, saying how it wrong to spoil toddler that age and posted it in her mom group for thrifty moms. My mom also had a lot of comments about it and blocked my husband and I from seeing them. My mom and sister think I should get over it, but we’ve since bowed out of some family events and decided not to help them pay for something.

This angered my sister, so she blasted us on social media again, calling me an ungrateful gold digger. She said I will get what’s coming when my husband cheats on me and leaves me like men like him always do. AITA?

