Irresponsible Sister Can’t Get Her Life Together And Takes Advantage Of Her Generosity, So When She Loses Her Dog She Tells Her To Pack Her Bags And Leave

AITA for kicking my sister out with no where else for her? For context; my younger sister (24F) has been living with me (26F) for around a year and a half now.

That was all fine, and I enjoyed having her around, until about a year of her staying here. She will constantly bring one-night stands over, leave dirty dishes sitting in the sink, leave washing in the washer, and basically not doing anything I asked.

I approached her last week telling her how I felt about all this, and it quickly escalated into a screaming match, finishing when I yelled at her to go to her room, followed by us both going to bed.

I slept in until 11:40 ish, then got up to feed my dog, Figaro, only for him to be nowhere I could find him. That was when my sister told me that she had accidentally let him out of the front door and she didn’t see where he went.

I started bawling my eyes out, and I officially told her to get out. We went back and forth for a bit, until she packed a bag with all her stuff and left. I’m not sure where she went, as none of her friends have space for her, and our parents live in a separate country. AITA?

A lot of Redditors needed more information, including one who also wondered why the sister didn’t wake her up when the dog got out.

Another user said NTA based on the woman’s clear communication up front.

And finally, a commenter gave the woman the advice to change her locks, as this sister losing the dog was the last straw of trust.

Ultimately, this story needed more information, but it was overwhelmingly agreed that losing a dog is grounds for leaving.

This woman acted with her and her pet’s best interest in mind, and at the end of the day — we all need to feel safe in our homes.

