His “Boomers In the Office” TikTok Series Got Him Fired From His Job For “Harassment,” But He’s Not Giving It Up

Most working millennials probably have stories of how stereotypes about this generation have impacted their career.

Office worker and TikToker Alec Pritchard, username @pritchinit, has spun those stereotypes on their head in his viral series of videos.

In this particular video for day seven of the series, he explains that the videos got him fired from radio network Audacy, the employer he had until now kept anonymous.

“I think we always knew it would end this way,” Alec explains. But he “Didn’t see us getting cancelled season one.”

The videos are his examples of “extreme laziness or stupidity by someone I work with over the age of 50.”

Previous videos featured his stories about staff allegedly not knowing much about the software they sold, using unethical sales tactics and more.

Alec’s purpose was “An effort to show that their labels on our generation of lazy, entitled, useless, are usually reflections of their own professional incompetence.”

What was the reason for his termination?

“Using your own private social media on your own private time to post about things anonymously and connect with people is harassment,” he says with a hint of sarcasm.

“And they can stalk and fire you for it.”

Alec then describes alleged acts that he sees as a double standard.

“Meanwhile, boomers are allowed to grope people in the office, say off-hand comments, yell, swear, drop work on your desk without paying you.”

But this isn’t the end of “Brain Dead Boomers.”

“I won’t be stopping this series,” he reassures his audience. “I’ll be using it to reach out and hear your stories.”

Watch the full video.

Here is Day one of the Brain Dead Boomers series on TikTok. There are already 59 days in the series.

Here’s what people are saying.

A lot of people felt Alec should fight this. I don’t see it being worth it.

There were a bunch of stories like these, but one can be brilliant in business and terrible with computers.

Some people said he was asking for it. I tend to agree. Nothing is anonymous and anyone could have figured out who he was talking about.

Great point. I find it interesting that he didn’t mention anything about Audacy’s policies.

Audacy got a lot of flak in the comments.

Maybe work for yourself if you want to do this kind of content.

If you liked that story, check orut this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁