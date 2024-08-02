His Boss Told Him He Was Working Too Fast, So He Decided To Give Him Exactly What He Asked For And Nothing More

We all want the freedom to make our own schedule, or at least be given a level of autonomy and treated like an adult at our place of business.

I must take the full time to complete a task or I get penalized? Okay, free social media time. For the longest time, my job has allowed us to take the full pay for completing work even if we finish early. For context, I am assigned a zone and I complete all jobs assigned to me in that zone by a time limit, at many different locations. I check in via GPS tracker to prove I’m at the location, they pay my mileage and I make my own schedule.

Each job has a time assigned to it. Previously, they’ve always allowed us to claim the extra time. If I’m given an hour to complete something and finish in 45, I claim the hour.

Our managers have always said this is fine, saying if we are turning in good work and we are skilled enough to complete it faster than most, we should not be paid less for it, all enforcing that would do is encouraging people to work slow as possible or waste time. And it does.

Now they say we need to use the full allotted time or take the cut in our check. One big problem is we are given way too much time, it’s common for me to be given an hour to do something that takes 10 minutes tops. My colleagues are not ashamed to admit they all run the clock, thinking it’s nonsense they should be paid less than people who don’t know what they are doing and stand around doing nothing, so they do it too.

I started doing it too, I’ve been doing this for 6 years, I can do the work assigned to me in a quarter of the time they expect, doesn’t mean I deserve to make 25% the money I should make for doing the same work. Now I do whatever on the clock, go grocery shopping, go get lunch, take a nap, read a book, gossip, whatever. I don’t know if our new management will realize the policy is stupid, never enforced for a reason and literally cannot be enforced, but until then they’ll be paying the whole district to run the clock.

