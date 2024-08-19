His Brother Went No-Contact With All Of His Family Until His Uncle Is In Poor Health, So One Of His Siblings Tells Him Off In Front Of Everybody And Now They’re Mad At Them
Family drama is not fun and it’s common for family members to hold grudges for years.
Imagine you have an opportunity to share all of your feelings about it right to someone’s face. Would you do it?
The person in this story did and it was epic.
Check out what prompted him to unload on his brother.
AITA for telling my brother he’s the worst person ever to exist?
My brother Jack from my mom’s first marriage decides to announce that as our parents are getting divorced, he’s no longer part of the family.
He’s divorcing everyone too!
Cut everyone who ever cared about him off, except for our mom.
I had still tried to reach out to him and his family.
The drama came way out of left field and with a lot of nerve.
He ignored me, until one day he asked me to meet him for lunch, where he looked me dead in the face and point blank told me that we had NOTHING in common and he would like it if we were strangers on the street.
Two years later, my grandmother dies.
Everyone tried to get a hold of him for him to at least come and pay respects to the only grandmother he has ever known. Crickets.
Another two years goes by and no-one has heard a peep out from him and my uncle falls ill and passes away and this is where things get tricky.
What happened next made you know what hit the fan.
Uncle is in hospice, very ill, and Jack magically shows up!
Coming to visit Uncle, talking to family members, like everything is fine.
I wanted him to say something, anything. I asked him what we were doing there, what he did he have to say?
He said nothing. I tried to understand, but instead he let me sit at the bar and fully cuss him out and tell him how hurtful his actions were on the family.
I told him how much I hated him and how he was the worst.
Next morning, I get a long text message from my dad about how upset my mom is with me, how I had the nerve to say what I said to Jack.
He had told my mom what I said on the phone the next day.
AITA for saying what everyone wanted to say about his actions and never did?
Here’s what folks are saying.
Yep, bias galore. Loads of commenters said this.
It seems like he’s deliberating leaving context out.
I may agree, but would need more information. What if he was abused by a family member and the family gaslit him?
It does seem a little calculated, but I wouldn’t say NTA without more context.
This also made no sense to me. Why did they meet and why was that info left out?
This would explain a lot, but I’m hesitant to assume without knowing his side of the story.
Family can be tough sometimes.
Especially if they seem determined to hate each other.
