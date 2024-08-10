His Girlfriend’s Mom Gave Him A Free First Class Plane Ticket, But When They Broke Up Mom Tried To Bill Him $2k For It

Getting freebies from a loyalty program is great, but it always comes with strings attached and this can create drama if you’re sharing them with someone else.

AITA for not paying my ex’s mom back for the first class airplane ticket she bought for me? Before we broke up, my girlfriend’s mom had bought me, my ex, herself and 2 other friends first class Delta tickets via some Costco travel package to Hawaii in gratitude for helping her move.

We broke up and two weeks later her mom texts me and my ex in a group chat: “I have removed you from our Hawaii trip in December and I am unable to get refunded $2256.22. You have that amount in a credit through Delta! I’d like to be refunded asap. You will have a year to use it up! Thank you.”

My ex thinks that I should make it right and reimburse her mom the $2.2k for the tickets. I had no control over this gift and it was not something that i would normally have bought for myself. She says that because they put the ticket in my name that i have this credit, and that I should make it right. AITA?

