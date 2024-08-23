His New Neighbors Assumed They Had The Right To Use His Driveway, But When He Set Them Straight They Got Irate

Doesn’t it get on your nerves when people don’t let you be in peace on your own property?

AITA For not letting my new neighbors use my driveway when I let the previous one? The reason I am asking is because they were/are in the middle of building a garage which they won’t be able to use unless I let them use my driveway. Not sure if it is relevant but I am 29, the new neighbors are probably in their early 30’s and my previous neighbor was 78.

He was doing his old neighbor a favor.

I allowed my neighbor to use my driveway roughly a year and a half ago to get to his yard to park his car on his back terrace(He had no fence there and my backyard is fenced) after he asked me, he told me he was having trouble finding a parking spot on our busy street and he was no longer able to walk bigger distances. I rather not allow anything like that most of the time but we were always on good terms and well it didn’t really hurt me as I only had one car at the time so didn’t need the extra space he would need to pass my car and get to his terrace.

The rules were clear!

Just to be clear, from the back of my backyard, in a straight line to the edge of my neighbors house all the way to the sidewalk is mine, there is no right of passage, no shared ownership, it’s all mine. Around 5 months ago my neighbor moved out and went to live in assisted living. His daughter put his house up for sale and that’s as much as I know about that, I figured it would go back to how it was. My grandpa since gifted me his 2 motorcycles which take up roughly the space of a car and my GF is over 5 out of 7 days so the situation has changed in terms of space and I utilize the full width of the driveway. The house was sold 3 months ago.

He couldn’t believe what he saw.

Anyhow I went on a holiday for about 3 weeks shortly after and I come home to a bunch of cars and machines sitting in my driveway with a bunch of dudes building a garage where my neighbors terrace was. It got really heated as I made all the construction guys and their stuff off my property and later had a huge argument with the neighbors where they claimed they bought the house with the driveway and how half the driveway was theirs.

He had his evidence!

I told them I had all my paperwork in order but they can call the local council to have them send one of their dudes to measure it. After that they quickly shifted gear stating they had right of passage because the previous owner had it, I told them I personally allowed him to temporarily use my driveway because of his age and walking issues. After a lot more cursing I told them I was done talking and the next time I see them park on my driveway I’ll have them towed and report them for trespassing.

And its revenge time!

I ended up extending my fence out of petty spite essentially blocking in their garage and closing the opening. They have been over several times trying to get me to agree to give them right of way, offering to purchase part of the driveway and so forth.

His GF thinks otherwise.

My GF has been there since the start and has recently told me I am being a bit mean as the neighbors likely bought the place thinking they had right of way, so am I?

