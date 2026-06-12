Barista Refuses Large Bill and Tells Customer to Get Change, So Customer Walks to Another Café

Imagine going to pay for your morning coffee, but you don’t have any small bills on you. What would you do if the barista refused to take a large bill and told you that you’d need to get change? Would you do it?

In this story, one person is in this situation, but instead of getting change, they have another idea that involves petty revenge on the barista.

Let’s read all about it.

Refuse to take my money? Pay it yourself then. Starting my day the way I always do : Ride up to the city center and get a takeaway coffee before going to my office. In Morocco, street cafés are pretty much the most abundant form of business, so I’m not a regular on any of them and the quality/price is pretty much the same. Also, apart from the big franchises, you actually get to consume what you order before paying.

Paying wasn’t as easy as he expected.

I walk into this pretty busy, big, and fancy café, order my coffee, wait for it to get done, and then hand a 100 DH (Moroccan currency 100 DH = 10.61 USD) bill to pay for my 14 DH coffee (which comes with free bottled water). The Barista looks at my bill, and refuses to take it. “Why are you giving me a 100 DH bill ? I’m not taking it. Go get some change somewhere.” In a very patronizing and pretty rude tone. Sounded like “Go fetch”.

The cafe was really busy.

It was way past 9AM so the café already got enough money from past costumers to give me back my change. I answer : “Ok, you wait right there. Just allow me to…” I take a quick sip from the coffee, crack open the fresh bottled water, take a sip from it, and tell him that I’ll be right back with the change.

He went to another cafe.

I walk out, walk a few meters, get in another café, which serves me my coffee and accepts my 100 DH bill. It was also 1 DH cheaper. The invoice was already issued so that Barista was gonna have to pay it from his own pocket. Most satisfying coffee of my life.

At least he got his coffee!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person calls OP a hero.

Another person thinks opening the water was a step too far.

It’s not like there would be that much change.

Everyone is on board with this revenge.

The barista should’ve taken the money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.