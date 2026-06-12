June 12, 2026 at 7:55 pm

Barista Refuses Large Bill and Tells Customer to Get Change, So Customer Walks to Another Café

by Jayne Elliott

barista talking to annoyed customer

Shutterstock

Imagine going to pay for your morning coffee, but you don’t have any small bills on you. What would you do if the barista refused to take a large bill and told you that you’d need to get change? Would you do it?

In this story, one person is in this situation, but instead of getting change, they have another idea that involves petty revenge on the barista.

Let’s read all about it.

Refuse to take my money? Pay it yourself then.

Starting my day the way I always do : Ride up to the city center and get a takeaway coffee before going to my office.

In Morocco, street cafés are pretty much the most abundant form of business, so I’m not a regular on any of them and the quality/price is pretty much the same.

Also, apart from the big franchises, you actually get to consume what you order before paying.

Paying wasn’t as easy as he expected.

I walk into this pretty busy, big, and fancy café, order my coffee, wait for it to get done, and then hand a 100 DH (Moroccan currency 100 DH = 10.61 USD) bill to pay for my 14 DH coffee (which comes with free bottled water).

The Barista looks at my bill, and refuses to take it.

“Why are you giving me a 100 DH bill ? I’m not taking it. Go get some change somewhere.” In a very patronizing and pretty rude tone.

Sounded like “Go fetch”.

The cafe was really busy.

It was way past 9AM so the café already got enough money from past costumers to give me back my change.

I answer :

“Ok, you wait right there. Just allow me to…”

I take a quick sip from the coffee, crack open the fresh bottled water, take a sip from it, and tell him that I’ll be right back with the change.

He went to another cafe.

I walk out, walk a few meters, get in another café, which serves me my coffee and accepts my 100 DH bill. It was also 1 DH cheaper.

The invoice was already issued so that Barista was gonna have to pay it from his own pocket.

Most satisfying coffee of my life.

At least he got his coffee!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person calls OP a hero.

2026 04 21 at 12.03.24 PM Barista Refuses Large Bill and Tells Customer to Get Change, So Customer Walks to Another Café

Another person thinks opening the water was a step too far.

2026 04 21 at 12.04.13 PM Barista Refuses Large Bill and Tells Customer to Get Change, So Customer Walks to Another Café

It’s not like there would be that much change.

2026 04 21 at 12.04.28 PM Barista Refuses Large Bill and Tells Customer to Get Change, So Customer Walks to Another Café

Everyone is on board with this revenge.

2026 04 21 at 12.05.32 PM Barista Refuses Large Bill and Tells Customer to Get Change, So Customer Walks to Another Café

The barista should’ve taken the money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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