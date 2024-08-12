Next Door Neighbor Keeps Him Awake All Night With His Loud Parties, So He Retaliates By Revving His Motorcycle At All Hours

Fight fire with fire, they say. What about fight a racket with an even louder racket?

It’s hard to know what to do when your neighbor is super inconsiderate and it’s perfectly natural to be angry about it.

Have a read and see what you think of how the person in this story dealt with his loud neighbor.

Waking my neighbor up at 2:30am My downstairs neighbor loves to have parties all the time, even 2 or 3 times during the week. They will drink, scream, yell, sing, whatever in the backyard until 2 in the morning. I have to wake up at 2:30am for work, so trying to sleep through this isn’t fun.

He tries a bunch of different things to get her to stop, each method more drastic than the last.

I have asked her to please keep it quiet plenty of times or at least take it inside, she responds with just close the windows so you don’t hear it. I have went to my slumlord of a manager and ask them to do something about it but yet they never have and I don’t think they care to. So this past week I’ve been starting my motorcycle up right in front of her bedroom window to let it warm up. Just before I pull out of the driveway I rev it up just to make sure it’s fully warmed up.

It seems like this method just might do the trick.

Yesterday she talked to me and told me I need to stop it. I informed her that there’s something wrong with my bike and it has to warm up just a little longer than normal now.

It’s not just the noise, it’s the litter of broken glasses and bottles around the driveway and yard.

My first concern is when my daughter comes over she likes to play back there, but can’t anymore. I asked her if she could clean it up and was told “don’t you own a broom.”

Here’s what people are saying.

So many people suggested this. Wouldn’t she just do that back to OP?

Haha. Simple, but impactful.

It says a lot to me that they didn’t mention if he did or not…

This is what I would do. Know your rights and deal with it like an adult.

Children, stop fighting.

No good is going to come of it.

