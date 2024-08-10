His Sister-In-Law Brought Their Nephew Over For Babysitting And Casually Reveals He Might Have Drank An Adult Beverage, So They Call Poison Control And Family Drama Ensued

As most of us know, children need to be watched like hawks. They may look innocent enough, but it only takes a moment for them to get into trouble.

How would you react if someone brought a young child to your house who had drunk a glass of wine? And what if it was your responsibility to watch that child?

Would you figure it out on your own? Or call someone more official for advice?

In the following story, a man and his wife find themselves in this exact situation, and they choose the latter.

Let’s see how this plays out.

Inadvertent Babysitting Revenge Against ex-SIL. My SIL saw us as her free daycare service. It started out maybe once a month, but toward the end, she’d call 2-3 times a week. She’d call us, asking us to watch her son “for an hour or so.” Six hours later, my BIL would call when he got off work, wondering if we had his son. You see, she wouldn’t even leave him a note that she was taking off. She’d just call us, drop the kid, and go. We came to expect that, if she called, the kid would be with us for hours. If we could we’d oblige her. Otherwise, we’d tell her no and go on.

Tapping into someone’s empathy is the easiest way to get help.

She’d tell us she had to go meet some client or needed to cover someone’s shift. It was always some “emergency” linked to their income, so we thought we were helping them cover their bills. My BIL had a great-paying job, but it seemed every time we turned around, we’d hear how they were struggling to meet their obligations. Turns out, instead of working she was off shagging. She was running up the credit card balances, too, in turn causing my BIL to have to work even more overtime to cover their bills.

Here’s where she really messes up.

So, one time she drops the boy off and casually mentions she thinks he drank her glass of wine. The kid was maybe four years old at the time and was quite hefty for his age. After she leaves, we notice he can’t stand up properly and is walking back and forth the length of our couch with his head on the cushions. We ask him what is going on. He tells us he can’t seem to keep his head upright. He says he’s felt “funny” and that the room keeps spinning. This kid was quite healthy and was hardly ever sick.

They had to make a quick decision.

I call Poison Control. I explain what is going on. They tell me to feed him peanut butter as that will slow the absorption of the alcohol. The lady thinks there’s not enough alcohol in one glass of wine to be hurtful to him. (We had to weigh him while she was on the phone to confirm this.) Anyway, hours later, his dad shows up after he gets off work. He picks up his kid and goes. By this time, the kid has had two meals of PBJ’s, several glasses of Gatorade and is acting pretty normal.

No one expected Poison Control to call back.

We tell my BIL about the wine, what Poison Control said and all agree the kid is none the worse for the experience. A few minutes after BIL leaves, Poison Control lady calls back asking how the kid was doing. I say “fine, he just went home with his dad.” Poison Control lady is not fine with this info. She demand to know their phone number and address. I tell her. I also tell her the man is enroute to his home, so he’s not going to be there if she calls immediately.

The poor BIL went through quite an ordeal.

The next day, my wife and I go over to her parents. Her parents want to know what went on with us watching our nephew. I tell her what I know. After I tell them, I find out BIL didn’t go straight home, but stopped off at his parent’s home. When he finally got home, police were waiting. They escorted him and his son to the hospital. At the hospital, they required his son to undergo a blood test for his alcohol level. It came back at 0.0. Needless to say, BIL was upset that police ended up being involved. I felt badly that my BIL had to spend a few hours at the hospital with his son after working long hours at his job.

Upset, the SIL tries to gaslight them.

We were told by my in-laws that SIL was angry that, because of us, they now had an emergency room bill they were going to have to pay. The next time SIL saw us she started whining about how we had misheard what she said. She had never said anything about wine or our nephew getting into it. I told her that both my wife and I heard her say it, that she went on and on about how much trouble it was keeping an eye on him, etc.

I told her she should be extremely happy things worked out the way they did because she could have been looking at child endangerment charges otherwise.

The truth always comes out in the end.

Best part of all this. She never called on us to watch her kid ever again. She ended up going through a string of caregivers who were more or less worthless because she didn’t want to pay anything. Because she couldn’t use us as her free service, her husband started seeing how much she wasn’t around, due to all the childcare costs. He finally caught her with her feet in the air. They divorced. He won primary custody of their son. Our nephew survived his childhood and really doesn’t have a thing to do with his mother any more.

Wow! That sister-in-law seems like a very selfish person.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this.

