His Tenant Cheated Him When He Went To The Gulf To Fight A War, So He Found Out About His Legal Trouble And Cost Him $25k

Getting revenge on my roommate that rented out space in my home while I was fighting in the first Gulf War. “I owned duplex and lived in the front unit. I rented my finished basement to a guy, let’s call him Hulk, who was basically a con man.

I was shipped out to the Gulf the day after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Was gone fighting the Gulf War for 7.5 months. While I was gone Hulk rented out my bedroom, quest room, sofa, and some floor space to a bunch of loser friends. Things were broken and missing when I got back. I kicked him out. While I was gone Hulk picked a fight in a bar with a 70+ year old guy. They went out to the parking lot and Hulk took a swing at the old man. He woke up three days later in the ICU of the local hospital. The little old man was a retired union enforcer. Hulk had no health care insurance. He sued the bar and the old man. Frivolous law suites were part of his income. The civil suite against the little old man was dismissed with prejudice by the judge. The bar’s insurance agreed to pay Hulk $25,000. Hulk owed the hospital $38,000.

I knew one of the ladies that worked in the hospital collections office. I told her the name of the bar, the attorney, the insurance company, and the $25,000 settlement. The Hulk is still trying to figure out how the hospital found out about the settlement and garnished it. This was just one of many ways I got petty revenge on the Hulk. **** off the wrong person and bad **** does occur.”

