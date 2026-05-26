Man Loses Job After Helping Coworker Move on Day Off, Turns Into Workplace Enemies

Imagine working three jobs. You’d be busy almost all the time, and even when it’s your day off at one job, you’d likely have another job to go to that day. Balancing your schedule could be tricky.

If you were that busy, would you be willing to help a coworker move on your day off even if you had another job to go to later that day?

In this story, one man is in that exact situation, and he agrees to help. That’s his first mistake because his coworker turned out to be quite the liar. Everything took much longer and was much more expensive that he was led to believe. It even cost him one of his jobs!

While they agreed to never speak again, one day that all changed, and it turned out to be the perfect opportunity to get revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

I made an old paving job I hated know I hated them. First of all, I want to clarify that I am not a revenge seeking person. Usually, if something happens to me that I don’t like, I either blow up internally so that nobody sees how messed up my anger is or I realize how childish my attitude towards the aggravating act is, bottle it up, and take mental notes so as to never put myself in that particular situation again. Yes, I know…neither of those options are mentally healthy. I am speaking with a therapist (for different issues but these ones come up often) and she seems to be helping me out greatly with my anger management.

But sometimes he can’t keep things bottled up.

However… There are some things that I just can’t forget and let go.

Maybe I’m messed up. Maybe I am a closeted Revenger. Or maybe my crazy train had just run out of track and needed a place to…dock? Debark? Whatever, I don’t like trains either…bad analogy. Anyways…

It sounds like he worked pretty much all the time.

Roughly 10-12 years ago, I was working 3 jobs. I was in the Army Reserves at the time (later transitioned to active duty where I acquired most of my anger problems), a bartender at a local concert venue (where I acquired some of my anger problems), and as a delivery driver for a pizza place (where I acquired the rest of my anger problems). At the pizza place…we’ll call it Pizza Hat or PH for short. But at PH, I was known to be a very accommodating co-worker. I’d often fill in for sick calls, transport coworkers to the restaurant on my days off when they asked, or even help people move. This particular story relates to the latter.

A coworker asked for a favor.

I was 21-23 at the time, so still young and not at all proficient in common sense. A coworker of mine had text me, asking if I could help move him and his gf this day. For context, it was my day off from PH but I did have a job bartending that night and I made sure that he knew I needed to be there at a certain time. He agreed, saying it’d only take “an hour, maybe 2 tops.” Now that I’m formulating this into written thought, I’m realizing maybe this should be an “AITA” post. Anyways, this coworker, we’ll call him Adam, needed help and I never had a reason in the past to not help him, if that makes sense.

Moving was more involved than he expected.

Adam failed to mention that they had enough stuff to need to rent a Uhaul (he told me that he thought moving meant going to Uhaul was implied). So already, I was a little annoyed but (despite my anger problems) I’m a kind guy, so I decided to help. Again, emphasizing that I needed to be free of this by 1600 so I could go to my other job. He said, “not a problem, we’ll be done by 3, I promise.” Ok, good enough for me.

There was another request that made him pause.

I go to pick Adam and his gf up and they have me run by another house to “pick up a vacuum.” Turns out, he bought a ton of weed and it was stuffed in the vacuum. I told him, with me being in the military, this could absolutely get me kicked out and fined if caught. He said it would be alright (context…the weed is not what this story is about, I didn’t get caught with it, I didn’t get discharged because of it). But still, the young me didn’t have the common sense to do what my D.A.R.E officers said and “just say no!” So, I agreed to continue helping him move, because I happen to be someone that keeps my word rather than lead others on.

Adam is really taking advantage of OP’s kindness.

Adam leads me to a Uhaul rental lot. As stated earlier, I wasn’t expecting to need to stop anywhere aside from the home he’s moving out of to the home he’s moving in to. So we spend 30 minutes at Uhaul so that he can rent a truck. Come to find out, he nor his gf had a valid driver’s license…and, again, with me being a freaking idiot kid, did not have the common sense to realize this whole thing seemed fishy, so I used my DL to rent the Uhaul truck. I really only did this because HE TOLD ME AND THE VERY NICE UHAUL LADY THAT WE’D ONLY BE GOING 5 MILES…5 FREAKING MILES!

This is getting more and more ridiculous!

So I rent the Uhaul, he pays the deposit or whatever is needed, and we’re off to pick up his stuff to move. THEY DIDN’T FREAKING PACK!!! I had to help them pack their stuff in this trashy house (not judgy, just angry) and that alone took an hour. I had to text my boss several times to let her know that I’d most likely be late.

His boss sounds great.

I loved that job and my boss. She was so kind and fun and accommodating and she understood. In fact, I had helped her move once so she knew exactly the kind of coworker/employee I was and was very understanding. BTW, this concert happened to be a T-Swift concert, so it was about to be packed with a bunch of drunk, white people. Sorry…I get sidetracked…

Adam lied about how far away he was moving.

Anyways, I spend an hour or so to help them pack their stuff. I even bother to try cleaning the place and they just said to leave it. Kinda messed up to leave your landlord to this mess but I needed to go so “forget it.” Again, Adam had said he’d be moving 5 miles. So, at most, we were looking at returning the Uhaul with 15 more miles on it or so. He lead me on the highway. We passed exit after exit after turnpike after exit. Unfortunately, I was in too deep at this point to stop and turn around so I called my boss and said I’d be later than I originally stated. She sighed (sarcastically…she’s cute like that) and forgave me for my tardiness. I continued.

This is crazy!

I continued. And I continued. And I continued after continuing. 150 miles later. To some little podunk…I am reluctant in calling this place a town. There were 2 streets and 6 houses in the middle of absolute freaking nowhere. We finally get to this place and I’m preparing to unload this truck as fast as possible and they decide to have a cook out. Adam, his gf, and the 5 people they were moving in with did not at all help me unload this truck, despite me asking kindly the first couple times and then yelling at Adam. Eventually, I started just tossing his stuff out of the truck into the street.

He had to get out of there and get to work!

He and his whole little crew ran up on me, getting in my face as to why I was being disrespectful, and I pushed Adam into one of his drunk friends and that friend fell face first into a brick mailbox. He broke his nose (I actually think it looked better after and I made sure to tell him). So I get rid of all of Adam’s stuff while they take care of the drunk friend’s face and head back to the Uhaul…150 miles away. By this point, I was sure I wasn’t gonna make it to work. I called my boss, she was understandably upset for once but said that I could actually still make it as T-Swift hadn’t yet gotten on stage. In fact, she even hooked me up to bartending a private party for Swifty and some lucky fans after the show. I “UHAUL” back to the Uhaul.

Returning the Uhaul was another nightmare.

When I go to return the keys and sign whatever was needed to rid myself of this experience, they said I went over the mileage by 300 miles. I said, “yea, sorry. Adam told me it’d be just a few miles down the road. I refueled it and it’s good to go.” They said that since it was my DL on the rental, I was liable for the extra fee add-on, which was $675. There was no way I could pay that at the time. I was furious.

He had to get ahold of Adam.

We all spent the next hour calling Adam. He eventually finally answered and I absolutely laid into him. He told me to calm down and that I was lucky that his friend wouldn’t press charges. I told him the only reason he wouldn’t press charges is because they had a few pounds of weed in that vacuum cleaner. I’m not a snitch, so I wasn’t about to have the police investigate because most likely, I still would’ve been discharged.

This is awful!

I told him he was gonna pay this fee and to never speak to me again. He agreed. Uhaul let me leave but they actually banned me from renting Uhaul ever again and because this fee was on my DL, it hits me as debt. By the time I made it to work, the concert was over and someone else had to fill in for the after party. I lost my job.

He eventually saw Adam again.

Fast forward several years and I found myself in a temp agency. I enjoyed this. It was kinda fun. They sent me to do construction, landscaping, and paving. The latter had me working for a company that repaired business’s parking lots. Can y’all guess who my boss was that I needed to report to for the paving? It was Adam. Maybe I didn’t give the job the benefit of the doubt but it freaking sucked. All they had me do in this paving job was sweep the parking lot so that others could take an air blower right after me, getting sand and dirt everywhere, and then fill in the weak spots with asphalt. This is how the job went: I sweep sweep sweep, they air blow blow blow, get dirt everywhere, yell at me because I didn’t sweep enough, then rinse and repeat until they were ready to pour the asphalt.

He wanted to work somewhere else.

Now, I swept my butt off. I actually sweated sweeping my butt off. I’ve never swept so hard it my life. I swept ’til I wept. It was never good enough for Adam, who had still not paid anything to Uhaul. I told the temp agency and they were understanding of my issues and concerns and agreed to re-integrate me somewhere else after this pay week. Well, they must’ve told Adam because the next day he made my life absolute hell.

Adam sounds like a nightmare boss.

We were repairing the parking lot of an airplane parts manufacturing company and I was the only one sweeping. Adam told me that if I couldn’t clean the lot before noon, he’d fire me. Of course, he couldn’t do this since I worked for the temp agency technically. It was below freezing on my final day in the numbing, midwest winds. This lot was filled with sand and salt to help with the potentially icy conditions. So, as you could imagine, there was alot to sweep. After 2 hours of sweeping, I barely made a dent while Adam continued to berate and yell at me to hurry up or I’d be fired.

But then he had an idea.

I was done. I was over this stuff. He had absolutely no reason to treat me this way and was freaking fed up. I happened to look behind me at the little progress I made and realized that my sweep marks left a noticeable imprint in the lot. Like when you trace your finger through the dirt to make pictures. A lightbulb burst over my head and a smirk crossed my lips. I knew what must be done.

He wrote a hidden message.

I continued to sweep into the lot but with very deliberate and precise strokes. This was the first time all week I was smiling. I purposely missed very specific areas in my sweeping to spell out, “Adam sucks fat” This message was huge. It took me the better part of the morning and I was actually sweating because I truly was working hard to do this. Because he nor the rest of that freak squad were doing anything, they couldn’t see what I was doing.

He was happy to leave with a job well done.

I smiled as I picked up my week’s pay check from him. He told me to wipe my smirk off my face before he “did it for me.” Again, anger issues and he’s not a scary guy. I knew that if he tried something the rest of the lot would’ve been cleaned with his face.

There was quite a coincidence.

Come to find out, the owner of the company or something showed up later and he actually saw what I had carved into his parking lot. Apparently, his name was also Adam (again, not the correct name, changed for story purposes). The lady at the temp agency, who was very kind and really funny, told me this and that my Adam got fired. I smiled, took my last check, and walked out. I am still banned from renting Uhaul to this day but I think it was worth it.

Wow! All he tried to do was help out a coworker, and it ended up turning the coworker into his enemy. That’s awful!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person wishes the consequences had been worse.

Another person loves OP’s writing style.

This person doesn’t think it’s a big deal to be banned from Uhaul.

Everyone loved the story.

For me, moving and Uhaul do kind of go hand in hand, or a moving truck of some sort at least. I have had friends agree to help me move before, but I’d never expect someone to put their driver’s license down for the moving truck and help me pack! The coworker should’ve already had the truck on-site and everything packed. All OP should’ve had to do was help put the boxes in the truck.

Considering the move was 150 freaking miles away, he shouldn’t have gotten in the truck either. The drunk friends waiting at the other house should’ve helped unload, and it would be on them to figure out how to return the Uhaul.

The biggest mistake OP made was being too nice. His kindness to his coworker cost him his job. That’s truly awful.

I hope he has learned not to be so quick to agree to help coworkers and not to keep helping when there are so many warning signs that it’s a bad idea to help.