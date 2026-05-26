Customer Mocks a Sitting Cashier for Being “Lazy”—Then Freezes After Spotting the Crutches Hidden Behind the Counter

Some people really need to learn how to stop and think before they open their mouths and stick their foot in it.
This cashier recently injured her knee and had to start using a chair at work because doctors placed her on light duty. Since she normally spends her shifts moving nonstop, the whole situation already frustrated her enough on its own.
Then one customer decided to make a smug comment after seeing her sitting down at the register.
Unfortunately for him, he picked the wrong cashier for that conversation.
Read on to see what happened next.
He Tried Calling Out The Wrong Cashier
Working in retail as long as I have, I’ve got the role of being a sweet cashier down to a science.
Occasionally, however, a customer will say something so ridiculously dumb, I’m left with no other option than to be myself. This happened yesterday.
To give a little backstory, I recently hurt my knee and have been stuck on light duty. Meaning, I have to have a chair to sit on in between customers. Normally, I’m the sort who is constantly moving around, so this sucks to begin with. The following happened during a particularly painful moment for me.
The customer thought he was onto something.
Me: sitting on a folding chair, “Morning! How are you today?”
Customer: Unintelligible mumble
He shops for a bit and comes up. He sees me sitting and decides to get smart. Poor choice.
Customer: “You know, sitting at work isn’t good for you.”
Embarrassed, he tried to backtrack.
Me: staring at him unamused while limping to the counter, “Neither is having a torn meniscus. Anything else today?”
Customer: sputtering, “Uh, I, er. No. Sorry about your knee.,” as he sees crutches and blushes.
As an aside, I get he didn’t know I was injured, but this also serves as a cautionary tale about running your mouth before you know the full story.
Sassy cashier: 1 Smart aleck customer: 0
Yikes! That must’ve been awkward.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about comments like this.
This person doesn’t like that behavior either.
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
That’s why this reader doesn’t work customer service anymore.
Yes, they can.
It is shocking, to say the least.
People really need to stop making rude comments to strangers for no reason.
This cashier was sitting in a chair because she injured her knee, yet this customer instantly assumed she was doing something wrong and decided to say something smart about it.
A lot of people were raised to mind their business and think before speaking, and honestly, more people should probably go back to that.
The only thing that redeems this guy a little is that he had the decency to look embarrassed afterward.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Customer Mocks a Sitting Cashier for Being “Lazy”—Then Freezes After Spotting the Crutches Hidden Behind the Counter
by Heather Hall
Unsplash/Reddit
Some people really need to learn how to stop and think before they open their mouths and stick their foot in it.
This cashier recently injured her knee and had to start using a chair at work because doctors placed her on light duty. Since she normally spends her shifts moving nonstop, the whole situation already frustrated her enough on its own.
Then one customer decided to make a smug comment after seeing her sitting down at the register.
Unfortunately for him, he picked the wrong cashier for that conversation.
Read on to see what happened next.
The customer thought he was onto something.
Embarrassed, he tried to backtrack.
Yikes! That must’ve been awkward.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about comments like this.
This person doesn’t like that behavior either.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
That’s why this reader doesn’t work customer service anymore.
Yes, they can.
It is shocking, to say the least.
People really need to stop making rude comments to strangers for no reason.
This cashier was sitting in a chair because she injured her knee, yet this customer instantly assumed she was doing something wrong and decided to say something smart about it.
A lot of people were raised to mind their business and think before speaking, and honestly, more people should probably go back to that.
The only thing that redeems this guy a little is that he had the decency to look embarrassed afterward.
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · awkward situation, customer, ENTITY, injured knee, picture, reddit, rude comments, sitting on the job, smart mouth, tales from retail, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.