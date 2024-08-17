Homeowner Asks Neighbor To Move Car For Daughter After Years Of Accommodating Their Car, But After They Refuse Things Get Tense Quickly

Parking at your home can quickly become a nightmare when there are too many people and vehicles living there.

AITA for asking our neighbor to move her car so our daughter can park in front of our house Ok, so my family and I (F, 36, family of 5) moved into our home 4 years ago. Our neighbors across the street from us have 8 people living in their home: the 2 homeowners who work, their daughter, and her 5 kids. The daughter, 40, has 5 kids, 3 of whom are college age. Between 8 of them, there are 6 cars, and 3 never move from the street. The homeowner works early and asks that no one parks behind them. So, 4 cars sit out in front of other people’s homes. Their home has a fire hydrant in front. For 4 years, we let them park in front of our house, but often have to ask them to move when we have bad weather because of the trees over our driveway falling on my car once.

Our other neighbors have started calling the city and reporting the 3 college kids cars because they won’t move for weeks at a time. We have never reported the car in front of our house. The local law states they can be there for no longer than 24 hours without moving Today, we were having bad weather, so I asked her to have her daughter move her car and then said, “And can you please have her start parking it somewhere else because our daughter is getting a car in 2 weeks and she will need that spot?” She wrote back saying that they can’t really move their car because of her parents cars and that they have 8 people living there, and that we could shuffle around cars in our driveway if we really needed an extra spot. But that we should let her know when we actually have a car for our daughter, and then she will have her daughter move hers.

I responded with, “Unfortunately, we still need that spot. I’m sorry things are so cramped ay your house, but we would like to be able to park in front of our house and start using that spot. She got so upset telling me she hopes one day I have to juggle 6 cars and 8 people in one home. I just said, “Thanks for being so understanding.” When she got home, she sent me a bunch of messages about how we don’t need that spot right now, we have a driveway, and proceeded to tell me how to arrange our cars. I wrote back with, “All we wanted to do was use the spot in front of our own home.”

She said again that we didn’t need it. I told her she was being childish. She sent a bunch of emojis, and I said that the fact that multiple neighbors had called the cops and I asked nicely, but she was losing her mind over it, told me she was entitled. To which she responded, “You don’t own the street. It’s the city’s.” And I said, “You’re right. But I do own my home, and if you owned one of your own, this wouldn’t be an issue.” AITA?

