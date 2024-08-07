Homeowner Is Tired Of People Using Her Driveway To Turn Themselves Around, So She Users Her Car To Block It Entirely

We’ve all been there. You realized you just made a wrong turn and need to turn around quickly, so you pull into a random driveway for ten seconds to turn your self around.

I’ve never given this a second thought, and if its late at night, I’ll even turn my headlights off. But apparently, this is the last straw for some homeowners!

Because when this user was tired of random people using her driveway to reroute themselves, she actually blocked the driveway off with her car!

Check it out!

I’m a large child My bf and just bought our first house and live about 1/4 down a dead end cul-de-sac and for some reason our house is the spot for cars and delivery drivers to turn around. It’s a stupid thing to be annoyed about, but bc it happens so often I got fed up enough to park my car horizontally at the end of the driveway to block it off. I just moved from an apartment building that was across from a public basketball court and we constantly had people parked in our lot taking up all the spaces and hanging out.

OP said all she wanted was some peace and quiet during the workday…

I was looking forward to some peace and quiet and not having distractions while I work. I have ADHD and these distractions throw me off. I recognize this is the perfect example of a first world problem but I’m also childishly proud of myself for this

And after people’s incredulity at her behavior, she came back to clarify some things…

Edit: Good lord, the anger from people. Calm down everyone, it’s called “petty revenge” for a reason. To be clear, my car will not be living at the end of the driveway. I’m working and don’t need multiple distractions a day. The car is being moved before it gets dark out so no one hits it and gets hurt. I’m not a monster. Furthermore as someone stated, the delivery driver can turn around in the driveway of the house they’re delivering to.

I mean, it’s her driveway to do what she wants with, but is people turning around in the driveway for ten seconds really the end of the world?

I guess it is petty revenge after all.

Reddit said that end of the day, OP could do what she wanted on her own property.

This user said that as long as OP wasn’t blocking the driveway, she was in the clear.

This person was lucky enough to have a crazy neighbor to scare people away from using their driveways.

Finally, many pointed out that OP wasn’t trying to do any damage to the cars, just block them.

Who knew turning around was so contentious?

