New Neighbor Keeps Stealing The Parking Space In Front Of His House, So He Checked The HOA Bylaws And Got Satisfying Revenge

Parking problems are common in neighborhoods.

But if you or the neighbors have only 1 or 2 cars, finding an available parking spot shouldn’t be much of a headache.

But in this story, his neighbor has 6 vehicles!

This means they are unjustly grabbing the parking space in front of his house.

So he thought of a petty revenge for his neighbor’s petty behavior. Read and find out.

Parking in front of my house? I have a house with dedicated street parking spots in front of it. I also have a 2-car garage, so I usually park in the garage.

Meet the new neighbor and their loud truck!

I have a new neighbor who lives on the side street with no street parking that has 6 cars. They alternate which car is parked in front of my house between the truck, their SUV, and their squad car. There is no assigned parking, and I generally don’t care, other than the truck is loud enough that I can hear it in the house, and they use remote start to let it idle for 5-10 mins before they get in usually. This is a lifted full-size v6 truck with a terrible sounding exhaust and the thin blue line stickers, etc.

The neighbor immediately took the parking spot.

I went to grill something, which required me to move my car, so I moved it to the spot in front of my house since it was open. I’m lazy and just haven’t folded the grill up, so I left my car parked there for a couple days. I then ran to the grocery store for about 10 mins at 9:30 PM to grab a few things before they closed. When I got back, they had moved their lifted truck into the spot in front of my house from the spot across the street.

He thinks they’re being petty.

I was shocked at how petty it was, like genuinely impressed. But given that they are a cop, this was less of a surprise, and probably an indication they should not have the job they have if this is how petty they are. But I digress.

So, he devised a plan.

So I used my doorbell camera to setup a motion zone notification for the parking spot. I got a notification and heard the truck start up, and they left, so I moved my car one spot forward to the spot in front of my house. They came back 10 mins later, I could hear the truck and checked the doorbell cam.

Even his partner participated in the plan.

I have told my partner about this, and they think it’s hilarious, and fully endorse using their car to go places, so we can leave mine in the spot in front of the house. Since I work from home, I don’t use my car much. It’s been there for about 6 days now.

They plan to leave it there for 2 more weeks.

Tomorrow, we go on a two-week vacation and am just going to leave it parked in the spot. I checked the HOA bylaws, there’s no limitation on how long a car can be parked there as long as it’s registered for road use. I’m really only doing this because they obviously care enough to come out and move their car minutes after I left. I genuinely don’t care, but think it’s hilarious they feel entitled to the spot in front of my house when they have 6 cars and bought a house with a two-car garage, which they only park one car in. I’m debating on buying a second car just to leave in the spot. Something like a kei car micro truck.

Now, he is curious if he is just being petty, too.

Am I being too petty? Is it just a crap move to leave it there while I’m on vacation? I was thinking about it, but my partner suggested I leave it there while we are on vacation. One of the many reasons we’re together I guess.

Let’s find out what other Reddit users have to say.

This user agrees with all of his plans.

While this one shares a similar story with their petty revenge.

This user has one question though.

This one is being suspicious.

Finally, this user says it’s not being petty at all!

If they are being petty about the parking, so can you!

Turnabout is almost always fair play.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.