May 26, 2026 at 12:20 am

A Simple Tech Support Fix Turns Awkward After a Customer Refuses to Share His IP Address

by Heide Lazaro

Call support employee looking at his computer with his hands on the back of his head

Pexels/Reddit

There’s nothing wrong with being cautious about online privacy, but sometimes, it can be annoying.

The following story involves a tech employee who was trying to help a customer access a website.

But when he asked for their IP address, the customer refused out of fear that something bad might happen.

Now, he’s unsure how to move forward and fix the problem.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I won’t give you my IP address

A customer reported problems with accessing our website.

Fearing fail2ban had accidentally blocked their IP address, I pointed them to the site whatismyipaddress.com.

I asked them to tell me their IP address (as their mail headers weren’t being helpful).

This employee received a strange reply from the user.

The reply:

“I’m a bit unsure to give out my IP address.

I’ve heard (rightly or wrongly) that unsavoury things can happen when one’s IP address gets out in the wild.

Maybe I’m needlessly cautious, but I’m a bit paranoid about that sort of thing!”

The user refused to give their IP address to him.

Despite this, he’s already gone to the website I’d suggested and got his IP address from there.

So that web site already knew it.

But he wouldn’t tell us.

Some users can be unreasonably cautious when it comes to online activities.

Sure, there are a lot of malicious things on the Internet.

But the fact that a tech support was helping him access the website means they needed some technical information to address the issue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Well, who could blame him for being careful, right? Let’s find out what others have to say.

Lol. This user gives a sarcastic comment.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.13.32 PM A Simple Tech Support Fix Turns Awkward After a Customer Refuses to Share His IP Address

Here’s a sensible response.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.15.09 PM A Simple Tech Support Fix Turns Awkward After a Customer Refuses to Share His IP Address

Here’s a somewhat similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.18.16 PM A Simple Tech Support Fix Turns Awkward After a Customer Refuses to Share His IP Address

I understand the paranoia, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.18.45 PM A Simple Tech Support Fix Turns Awkward After a Customer Refuses to Share His IP Address

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.19.10 PM A Simple Tech Support Fix Turns Awkward After a Customer Refuses to Share His IP Address

Sometimes, online paranoia creates more confusion than protection.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter