A Simple Tech Support Fix Turns Awkward After a Customer Refuses to Share His IP Address

There’s nothing wrong with being cautious about online privacy, but sometimes, it can be annoying.

The following story involves a tech employee who was trying to help a customer access a website.

But when he asked for their IP address, the customer refused out of fear that something bad might happen.

Now, he’s unsure how to move forward and fix the problem.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I won’t give you my IP address A customer reported problems with accessing our website. Fearing fail2ban had accidentally blocked their IP address, I pointed them to the site whatismyipaddress.com. I asked them to tell me their IP address (as their mail headers weren’t being helpful).

This employee received a strange reply from the user.

The reply: “I’m a bit unsure to give out my IP address. I’ve heard (rightly or wrongly) that unsavoury things can happen when one’s IP address gets out in the wild. Maybe I’m needlessly cautious, but I’m a bit paranoid about that sort of thing!”

The user refused to give their IP address to him.

Despite this, he’s already gone to the website I’d suggested and got his IP address from there. So that web site already knew it. But he wouldn’t tell us.

Some users can be unreasonably cautious when it comes to online activities.

Sure, there are a lot of malicious things on the Internet.

But the fact that a tech support was helping him access the website means they needed some technical information to address the issue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Well, who could blame him for being careful, right? Let’s find out what others have to say.

Lol. This user gives a sarcastic comment.

Here’s a sensible response.

Here’s a somewhat similar experience.

I understand the paranoia, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, online paranoia creates more confusion than protection.