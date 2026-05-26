The 15-Year-Old “Forever Puppy”: Stunned Internet Falls in Love With an Ageless Senior Dog Who Refuses to Grow Up

We all wish our dogs could be puppies forever, right?

You betcha!

But sadly, our beloved pups age like we do and they get older and slow down…

Except for this pooch!

A woman named Jenifer showed TikTok viewers what her 15-year-old dog looks like and folks were pretty blown away!

The video shows Jenifer’s dog laying down and wearing some cute pajamas.

And he looks just like a puppy!

Jenifer gave him some pets.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I don’t think he knows he’s 15.”

She wrote in the caption, “Hands down, I have the actual forever puppy. What a baby he is.”

Check out the video.

@doggiesbeautysalon Hands down I have the actual forever puppy 🥺❤️what a baby he is ♬ sonido original – Vibes by Ley

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TikTokkers spoke up.

This person shared a photo.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This sweet pooch is forever young!