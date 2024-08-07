Lazy Classmate Flatters A Smart Student So He Can Copy Her Test Answers, So She Purposely Throws Him Off And Teaches Him An Unforgettable Lesson

High school is often a time of unexpected lessons, and this story is no different.

I let him cheat, so I can watch him fail This was years ago, but it still brings a smile to face at times. Back in school, a handful of students, including myself, missed a major test due to extracurriculars. The teacher already arranged for us to take the test in a back room during regular class session. There was a guy, let’s call him Eric, who was the typical f-boy who behaved like he was all that and a bag of chips. Rude, obnoxious, and didn’t once talk to me… until that hour in the testing room. Back in school, I was mostly quiet. If RBF was a thing back then, I would’ve been the poster child for it.

This smart student saw right through Eric’s facade.

I was known to be a bit nerdy, so it wasn’t a surprise when he sat right next to me, chatting it up. He went on to tell me how I looked like I could be a Victoria’s Secret model and I was one of the prettiest girls in school and blah blah blah. He then asked if he could copy my answers.

She decided to comply…maliciously.

I smiled and said, “Sure, give me a few minutes and I’ll show you my answer sheet”. He grinned and twirled around in his seat, fidgeting with his pencil, making absolutely no effort in taking the test. I look up and whisper, “Done. Hurry up and copy”.

She gave him a few more instructions to throw him off.

With no hesitation, he hurriedly copies my work. I told him to walk away first so it wouldn’t be suspicious. He did. As he was leaving, he did a weird salute and laughed at the other students still taking the exam. As soon as that door shut, I erased the answers I gave him, and filled in the correct answers. I turned my work in shortly after. The teacher said she would take a week to grade them.

After he got what he wanted, Eric was back to his old behavior.

During that week, Eric didn’t say hi to me at all. When he did look in my direction, he would elbow to his friend to laugh at me. I couldn’t wait until he got his results. The day finally came.

But then came sweet victory.

The teacher handed us back our graded tests and the way he stood up shocked shouting, “An F?!” , and ran over to me to see my A+ grade, was chef’s kiss. He definitely stopped laughing at me after that.

Blindly copying someone else’s answers can only get you so far, dude.

What did Reddit think?

This user was a little entrepreneur back in their day.

The author isn’t the only one who experienced this kind of behavior in school.

This redditor tells another story of out-cheating a cheater.

School bullies aren’t exactly known for their intelligence.

It seems Reddit has come together to commiserate about victories over their bullies. How wholesome.

This revenge tale deserves an A+.

