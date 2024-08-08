Loud Construction Workers Woke Them Up Early in the Morning, But Their Knowledge About Fire Codes Set Revenge In Motion

I rented an Airbnb a few months ago in Denver and everything was great except for one problem: construction workers got going with heavy equipment and made A TON of noise…on a Sunday at 8 a.m.

Come on, guys!

Of course, there was nothing I could do, but I can’t say I was very happy about it.

But this guy took matters into his own hands when his sleep was disturbed.

Check out what happened!

Nothing I can do about it? “My wife and I lived in the top half of a duplex condo, next to another identical one. One morning at 6:30 on the dot, we hear incredibly loud “banging and thumping on metal” sound. I get up and stick my head out the bedroom window and I see the neighboring building (6 feet away) has workmen thumping up the fire escape, setting up scaffolding.

At this hour?!?!

I yelled out something like “Hey! What are you guys doing?” and their Head Guy (HG) says a line he obviously prepared. HG: “We are fixing the roof, and we will be using this (fire escape) as access. We are allowed to start work at 6:30am and there is nothing you can do about it.” Then he and his crew started setting up scaffolding off the fire escape. I got back into bed feeling defeated and explained it to my wife who said four magic words… “What about Fire Code?”

A ha!

We rang the local Fire Marshall and explained it to him. He drove around the next day (after they had fully set up) and had a heated argument with HG for about 15 minutes, when HG stormed off and told his crew to take all the scaffolding apart. The fire escape was an egress, and by using it, and setting up scaffolding they were obstructing it! After it took them another day to take it all down, and they had lost 2 days. After that we didn’t hear them again. Looks like we could do something about it after all!”

And here’s what people had to say about this story.

One reader asked a question…

This reader chimed in.

Another Reddit user was a fan of this story.

This person shared how it works in Phoenix.

Keep it down out there!

Six-thirty is an unholy hour to be awake if you don’t have to!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.