Loud Girls Wouldn’t Stop Making Noise Outside Their Apartment, So They Put And End To It By Launching A Wet Revenge Plot

Loud girls every morning outside my bedroom. “I used to live on the second floor of a 4 plex directly across the street from the beach in Florida. For context the building looked like an office building due to the fact that the two units downstairs were exactly that (large sign out front advertising a small call center and a property management company). There was a huge condo being built across the street directly on the beach.

During this time, every morning, three girls would sit on the curb, early in the morning, waiting for work, just outside my bedroom window (facing the beach), chattering and laughing loudly. I asked them politely one morning to please either relocate or try not to be so loud. They were Spanish and I don’t speak Spanish very well so I even went out of my way to ask a friend as to the best way to convey this message in their native tongue. Naturally, my attempt to diffuse the situation was thwarted.

Here’s the fun part. We had an automatic sprinkler system, and as it just so happened, I had previously temporarily worked as an automatic sprinkler system installer (read: “ditch digger”) I pointed every sprinkler head possible to the location of their morning pow wows and altered the sprinkler timer to go off at exactly when they would be sitting on the curb. The next morning was music to my ears as I heard them screaming profanities as they ran off!”

