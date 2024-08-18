August 18, 2024 at 10:27 am

Mechanic Shares That Carmakers Are Making A Really Important Part Out Of Plastic. – ‘In no world can you convince me.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@tobatech

They just don’t make them like they used to, do they…?

Well, this guy sure doesn’t think so!

He’s a mechanic in Canada and he took to TikTok to express his extreme displeasure with how certain car parts are made these days: ball joints, ball socks, and arm controls on the front ends of vehicles.

Source: TikTok

He said, “In no world can you convince me that a plastic control arm is a good idea. Hell, they tell us that our car seats for our children only last seven years because the plastic can start breaking down.”

Source: TikTok

The man added, “So a car seat can’t last more than seven years no matter what kind of plastic you use, but there’s plastic that’s going to be strong enough to last a truck and not get brittle and cracked? These trucks are getting more and more expensive, and in my opinion, they’re getting weaker and weaker.”

This sounds like it could be a serious problem…

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at his video.

@tobatech

What are your thoughts in plastic front end parts??#ram #ram1500 #balljoint #suspension #tobatech #mechanicsoftiktok #carsoftiktok

♬ original sound – TOBATECH

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Down with plastic!

Well, at least this guy thinks so…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter