Mom Allows Her Partner To Take Their Kid To A Scary Movie If He Agrees To Clean The House. But When The Movie Ends Up Being Too Scary, He Tries To Back Out Of The Deal.

As a little kid, there was nothing more exciting than seeing a movie that was rated PG-13. And seeing a rated R?

The thought made your heart beat so fast it was going to jump out of your chest!

But as tantalizing as “grown-up” movies were, sometimes us kids were a little too eager.

I remember a few movies that I had to turn off because I had been a little too brave picking it out!

So when this user’s partner begged her to let him take their child to a scary movie, she agreed, on the condition that he cleaned the house in exchange.

But when their kid wanted to leave 15 minutes in, he thought that meant he no longer had to clean!

Was OP wrong to hold him to his word?

Decide for yourself!

AITAH for holding my partner to a deal that didn’t work out? My partner (29) wanted to take our kiddo (9) to a PG 13 scary movie. I disagreed and didn’t think it was a good idea as kiddo is often frightened by PG movies. Both of them continued to ask and playfully beg/plead to go.

In the end, OP agreed, but on ONE condition…

Ultimately, I was offered a bribe by my partner of a fully cleaned house, “like mother’s day” if I agreed to let kiddo see the movie. I said fine, but with the caveat that if kiddo got scared and wanted to leave at ANY point, it would be honored, no questioned asked. Partner and I shook on it, and off we went to the movies.

Lo and behold, the movie proved too scary for the poor kid.

20 minutes in kiddo is terrified and wants to leave. So we do. Fast forward to today and my partner is saying I should help clean the house. I said, no, we had an agreement, I am doing nothing.

But OP’s partner argued that since they hadn’t really seen the movie, the deal shouldn’t count.

He got upset and said, “But we didn’t even see the movie! That’s a crock of bleep and you know it.” I said we should let Reddit decide. So, AITAH for not cleaning the house after we made a deal that ended poorly for him?

Seems like OP’s partner very conveniently forgot the rules of the deal! OP even specifically accounted for what happened when they were shaking on it!

Reddit told OP that she had fulfilled her end of the deal, now it was her husband’s turn!

This user said it was time for OP’s partner to put the rubber gloves on and get to work!

Many said that her partner will be more careful with the deals he makes in the future!

And finally, this user even gave OP’s husband some tips for his day of cleaning!

A deal’s a deal!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.