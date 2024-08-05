Mom Asked Her Partner To Take Care Of Their Baby Because She Has An Essay Due, But He Refused Because He Has A Headache

All mothers know that when you become a parent, you’re not allowed to get sick.

AITA for making my husband care for our baby while he has a headache? I (29F) and my partner (27M) have been together for seven years, and have a child together, 1M. He’s about as challenging as you’d expect a one-year-old to be, but he’s easy to play with, eats well, and sleeps well. We both work full time—him at home and me in a nonprofit. Our son goes to daycare.

When we are all at home, I generally do the cooking, cleaning, childcare, and waking up with baby. I occasionally ask for help with chores and childcare, with on and off success. Frequently, my partner is too busy or “doesn’t want to” (cook, specifically), or is working out of town. Recently, he even took a three-week boys’ trip.

I am in the final stages of applying for a job with the government. I’ve worked really hard from freshman year in university to have this job, and I am taking it extremely seriously. My next assignment is a written essay that I had less than 48 hours of notice for. I am not a quick writer, and this is not my strong suit, so I was hoping to get it done tonight. And that way, if I needed more time, I could work on it tomorrow, or the next day.

I went to let my partner know I’d be leaving our son home while I went to the library to do the essay. I know if I stay home, the baby is going to get sent into the room. He was in bed, and said no, he had a headache, and needed to rest. He didn’t sleep well and had to work today.

I let him know that this is extremely important to me, and I don’t want to rush. He ignored me. I let him know, again, I’m leaving. He is upset with me that he is feeling awful, and I am still putting the work on him.

I’ve prepped dinner. The baby literally just needs to be fed, supervised, and put to sleep. I don’t even care if they veg out and watch Bluey. But he is still sick. AITA to insist on going?

