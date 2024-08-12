Neighbor Called The Cops Over A Parking Dispute, So They Did Some Research And Found Out He Didn’t Own The Land He Claimed He Did

Mess around and find out, right?

Neighbor calls the cops on my dad and loses his parking privileges. “We’ve lived in a really quite neighborhood (a dead end), the road is not marked so we used to park on both sides with 1 lane for cars to pass (2 cars dont pass at the same time). Our relationship with our neighbor was good up until now, he used to come in our yard to ask my father to teach him how to garden, when he goes on vacation he tells us we can park in his land (which we never did because we have enough room for our cars but that was Nice of him). Until one day, he had a friend come over with a really large truck to help him work on his garden and my father’s car was parked in front of our house, the truck could pass because their was our neighbors car on the left and ours on the right.

The neighbor didn’t want to move his car saying it was on his property (in front of his house on the public paved drive way) and he called us home to move my father’s. No one was home except my 13-year-old brother, he called my father to tell him about the situation and my father told the neighbor to take his car keys and move his car as he wasnt home.

The neighbor refused and called the cops. They showed and he explained, the cops were quite annoyed that they had to show up for that and took my father keys to move his car out of the truck way. My family was mad, but i was enraged because in my country it is quite a big deal to call the cops on someone. So i took it upon myself to make it right. I started parking on his side of the road, and he came to me many times to tell me it’s his property.

But as it was paved by the state, and had plots put there by the city officials, I didn’t believe him and told him to bring me proof this was his land. He had a survey and went to me one day to show me that this was indeed his property. I said OK and didnt park on his side anymore. However i called the mayor office to tell them that i would like the city to pay for plots in front of my house and pave the driveway too, as they did for my neighbor.

Turns out, my neighbor had a friend working at the mayor office and unofficially paved his driveway and put plots in front of his house (not his property) to stop people from parking on his side of the road, it was deemed illegal and a few days later, the mayor office sent a guy to take off the plots and the neighborhood had 2 more public spots! I was petty, but it was worth it. If he had just moved my father’s car himself, none of it would have happened. No need to say we no longer have a friendly relationship with him and he is not welcome anymore when he shows up unannounced to borrow gardening tools.”

