Neighbor Complained About Their Creepy Doll Halloween Decorations, So They Decided To Make Things Even Creepier For Him

The creepy dolls. “For some back story, my granddaughter was obsessed with dolls since she was small so we have a ton of them. She outgrew them last year so they became Halloween decorations.

I live next to a small apartment building. Last year I used the dolls. One of the tenants in the apartment building got really creeped out and asked me to move them. I tried to be nice and moved the ones that he could see from his apartment. That wasn’t good enough for him though so he complained to his landlord because he wrongly assumed that since the landlord and I used the same lawn care business, that I also must be renting from him too. The landlord called me and we had a good laugh about it.

I put my Halloween decorations up this weekend but made some slight changes. Now all the baby dolls are pointed towards him. He’s a smoker and has to smoke outside so I have dolls looking towards his front stoop, I have dolls looking at his apartment windows, and I have dolls looking at where he parks his car. I have dolls on tricycles. Dolls hanging from trees. Baby doll graves. Baby dolls hanging from a play house. Baby dolls standing in random places. All staring at him no matter where he is on his property.”

