Neighbor Keeps Woman Up Every Night Of The Week, So When She Gets Injured Because Of Lack Of Sleep, She Hilariously Uses “Pitch Perfect” To Get Her Revenge

Who is going to start telling neighbors that 3am isn’t the time for freestyle dancing, dragging furniture across the floor, or practicing jump rope?

But seriously, it seems like some of these people are completely nocturnal! Sleep all day while you’re at work, and party all night while you’re trying to sleep!

But after this user had had enough of her obnoxious neighbor making noise all throughout the night, she ingeniously used karaoke to get some noisy revenge of her own.

Sorry, not sorry. Neighbor noise war. My upstairs neighbor is pretty awful. The building itself is fairly quiet, but she is literally the loudest on the block. She lives with a younger kid, about 7 or 8, from the looks of it. Also, her boyfriend lives with her, despite our landlord saying that if she moved him in, her lease would need to be redone to include him. At night, she gets very noisy around 11 pm. She has put music on as late as 1 am.

And as bad as trying to get 8 hours in before work was, OP said the weekend was where things truly got awful.

Weekends are the worst; I’m pretty sure her kid goes elsewhere. Last night, there were literally people running up and down the stairs and yelling in the middle of the night (not angry yelling, lots of laughing). This annoys me for many reasons. I have a crazy work schedule and sometimes have to leave as early as 1 in the morning. I can’t even get a nap in anymore. Had to work Friday on no sleep, and didn’t get back til Sat. It got slippery outside and I messed up my foot. I blame this on being extremely tired.

This injury was the last straw for an already exhausted OP…

Previously, I’ve been fairly easy going because she will turn the radio off if I go up and ask. But I’m really sick of going up every night, and now stairs hurt. I figured out a while ago that the noise is centered over my bedroom- the only room in my apartment I can fit my bed. I realized it’s so noisy there because her kid is sleeping in the front room and the noise is farthest away from the kid. My TV is in my front room.

And considering her bedroom was right below the neighbor’s kid’s room, she suddenly had a midnight craving for Pitch Perfect 2!

I’ve told her many times that there is really nothing to stop the sound in the floor. I can literally hear conversations in her apartment. Don’t really want to hear them, and I would hope she doesn’t want me to hear some of what I’ve heard either. Midnight seemed like a perfect time to put on Pitch Perfect 2. Her kid was up in 10 minutes. Music stopped pretty quickly after. I feel bad waking up the kid, but I can’t really go without sleep anymore.

But OP knew she would never have a noise complaint filed, because the woman was way behind on rent!

And I know she’s not going to tell the building manager- hasn’t paid her rent. I know because I am friends with the old manager. They literally outsourced management cause they’re about to start the eviction process on her, and she’s dodging contact. Landlord has had enough, hired a professional service to do management for him. I just need to outlast her here. Best case scenario: the kid makes her tired and she goes to sleep a little earlier. Worst case: I still have noise, but she has to deal with a cranky kid, too.

You’d hope that people would just be considerate neighbors, but it looks like, as always, nobody cares until it starts affecting them.

