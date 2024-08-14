His Neighbor Kept Catching His Dog In Wolf Snares, So He Went Out And Destroyed All The Traps For Good

Whatever your views on hunting and trapping, no one likes to think of their dog accidentally getting hurt in the woods.

Trap my dog? You won’t trap anything again. So I live in a quite rural part of the world. Theres lots of logging, hunting, trapping and mining that happens all around my neck of the woods and honestly I’m fine with it. I work in a field that’s affiliated with this kind of industrial work. However I’ve worked hard to make sure I live far away from other peoples BS so I don’t have to deal with this kind of stuff but of course my neighbor changed that. I moved to my home about 2 years ago, in the early summer.

I’d always wanted to live here and it was perfect until the middle of my first winter here. While we were outside working my younger dog ran off into the woods (not uncommon for her, she likes to explore) but just after we started looking for her, we heard the sounds of an animal in distress not far from us. We went as quick as we could to find the source of the noise. Thats where we found our dog caught in a wolf snare, the only reason she survived was because she had put her leg through the snare as well as her head. So her leg protected her throat from full strangulation. We were able to free her and she recovered quick.

I know the guy who set the traps as it turned out, hes my neighbour. When I spoke to him about he refused to take it down (even though its very close to the property line) Now for context, me (24M) and my GF (23F) love this dog so much, shes the sweetest pup and shes been through a lot (medical issues and injuries) she is a huge part of our world. My gf would be destroyed if anything happened to her.

The dog did well for another year until today. I was at work when I received a call from my brother. The same dog had gone exploring while him and my gf were outside working, they heard her making sounds of distress not far away and rushed to her immediately. They found her again in a wolf trap, set by the same guy in the same place. For more context, this guy has never said anything to us about where he puts or when he sets up his traps. But its along a trail near my home that people walk and ski on, often with dogs. These traps are baited with meat to attract wolves so obviously it would attract dogs too. My brother and my gf with the help of my mom were able to free her just before I managed to get there from work.

They had also run into the owner of the trap on their way out of the woods. When the confronted him he simply said our dogs shouldn’t be so dumb and it was his trapline. We told him if he didn’t dismantle the traps we would. He simply replied ‘Oh Ok’ and left. Our dog is ok and due to how close his traps are to our property we have reported him to authorities but so far we have heard nothing. So as a group me and my family have decided that if they want to threaten the safety and freedom of us and our loyal dogs, we will take it into our own hands. Starting this week we will be going up there daily to trip every single trap by hand so they can’t catch a dang thing. Don’t get me wrong, I have huge respect fir hunters and trappers, but not if you’re irresponsible and trapping in what is essentially peoples backyards. I’ll make sure you never trap a wolf or anything near my home again you Ahole. Dont mess with my dogs.

