Neighborhood Kid Keeps Using His Driveway So He Blocks Him In And Leaves. When He Returns He Finds A 30-Year-Old Bush Destroyed And Now It’s Time For Payback.

AITA for making my neighbor destroy our hedge and beat up his car? My neighbor’s kid has the bad habit of parking in my driveway when I’m not home. He can park between our houses and just walk to his side entrance. Yesterday he did it again.

So I parked behind him and went for a bike ride.

When I got back I noticed that the hedge was torn up. It was kind of hard to miss. I guess what happened is after he got home everyone else left. I have no idea why he didn’t call a cab or an Uber. What he did instead is drive over the 30-year-old hedge between our driveways. His dad is sitting there looking at the hedge. He asks me if I know what happened. I said come over for a beer and we can check my surveillance.

So now the kid is choked because he has to pay to replace the hedge and his car is all scratched up. I guess he had been warned he would be fired if he was late for work again. I didn’t intend for him to get in trouble and I was planning on moving the car to let them out when I got home. He could have called an Uber. Hell, he could have called in sick. AITA?

It sounds like something I’d enjoy watching on TV. Epic indeed!

I don’t know. I feel like the fees and time lost would be more expensive than buying those hedges yourself.

Good idea! I wonder how people store that footage now. On the cloud?

Yes. It’s a lesson for dad, too.

It’s entitlement. Pure and simple.

Over the hedge and into debt!

