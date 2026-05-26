Neighbor Frustrated as Kids Play in Street Without Supervision, Considers Confronting Their Parents

It’s pretty amazing how hypocritical some people can be.

They talk out of both sides of their mouths, say one thing but do another, and are generally just unpleasant to deal with.

And you’re about to meet a real doozy in this story…just thank your lucky stars that YOU don’t have to live next to her.

The person who wrote this story spilled all the details about a woman who lives on her street who likes to preach about safety…but she doesn’t keep an eye on her own kids.

Now she’s thinking about writing her a letter to shine some light on her concerns.

Read on and see what you think!

WIBTA if I wrote a letter to my neighbor, asking her to watch her kids while they play? “I’m considering writing my neighbor a letter. I live towards the end of a cul-de-sac and our street is pretty quiet. When the weather’s nice kids are out playing, people walking, etc etc. I’m an adult now, but I grew up on this street and used to play up and down all the time (moved back in with the parents post-grad, rent prices, LOL).

There’s no escape from annoying neighbors!

A few years ago a family moved in and they have 3 young children. The mom, frankly, is kind of a jerk. She will wave down cars so them slow down. Speed limit is already 15 and people drive that or slower anyway because of the amount of people milling the street usually, but regardless she seems to have a bit of a stick up her rear end, despite not really ever watching her kids. My family knows the people across the street from her and apparently she’s said some catty things about their kids as well, not sure of details though. The other day was nice out and her kids were playing in the street. Her son was on one of those turtle things that sit really close to the ground, and was sitting directly behind my driveway, not paying attention and didn’t move until I told him to.

This lady needs to take some of her own advice.

I have a back up camera so I saw him, but I my last car didn’t and I definitely would’ve been able to see him in that one. It scares me to think I would’ve run over a child. The other two were on trikes and bikes that also sit pretty low. They’re all pretty young, I’d say max the oldest is maybe 7-8? They started having kids when they moved in here which was not all that long ago. The neighbor across the street from me also has kids and he’s either outside with them, or he has trained them to watch for cars (and they wave and say hi). When I was growing up my parents watched me, and made sure I knew how important it was that I watch for traffic, especially since the family who lived here before had a child who passed away after being struck by a car on his bike.

This sure doesn’t sound good…at all…

First neighbor’s kids fly up and down the street, and are never watching for traffic. I’m not really comfortable with talking to her in person as she is kinda known for being passive aggressive (I will if I have to but ugh) but WIBTA if I wrote her a concerned (and kind) letter asking her to please watch her kids, or to educate them on road safety when playing? I don’t want to come off as a jerk, but I’ve almost hit her children more than once, and I’m really afraid someone will get hurt or worse. I’m afraid this may make me the jerk as I intend to remain anonymous, but as the weather gets nicer I’m sure the kiddos will be out more and I’m very worried about their safety. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user said they’re NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person had a lot to say.

Sure, we’d all like to stay out of any kind of unpleasant business with our neighbors, but sometimes, action is necessary.

If I were the person who wrote this story, I’d have a face-to-face talk with this woman instead of writing a letter…it just feels a little bit impersonal and might rub her the wrong way.

And that could lead to even more hard feelings and problems.

Just a thought!

This neighbor needs to get her head out of her rear end and keep and keep an eye on her kids!