The Ultimate Attic Backfire: Old-School Grandpa Teaches Cruel Bullies a Lesson After Catching Them Stealing From His Granddaughter

Childhood vacations can leave you with memories that last a lifetime, and that was the case when the woman’s grandfather in this story stood up for her against her cousins.

She was just a kid enjoying an extended vacation at her grandparents’ house when her older cousins came over and stole her purse full of money. When nobody else would help her, grandpa came by and investigated the issue.

When he discovered that the cousins had taken the purse up into the attic, he knew just what to do. He pulled down the ladder and locked the latch so the kids would be stuck up there in the dark.

Eventually, he let them down and got her money back, teaching her cousins a lesson in the process. This is a story that she will never forget, which is why she told it years later at her grandpa’s wake.

Grandpa, snacks, and the attic… As a 6 yr old kid, my mom took me on vacation to her country where her brother was getting married.

This sounds like an amazing vacation.

I was excited because the village was small and as Gen Xers we were encouraged to leave our adults alone so exploring was our jam. In this village there were little convenience stores all around it where you could buy snacks and cold drinks.

Having some of your own money for the first time is an amazing feeling.

My grandfathers, maternal and paternal, gave me some money. And this was new to me since my mom was never one to hand us any money, never had an allowance for example. My dad was more giving but he was my mom’s stooge.

This would be unforgettable as a child.

So, for 30 days, I walked around, bought snacks, and explored… My grandfathers kept checking in on my wallet to ensure I had funds. Now, at about day 10, two older cousins, 2 years my senior and the other exactly 5 years my senior, planned a terrible prank on me.

Kids can certainly be cruel.

I was one of those kids that we would now refer to as an empath. I never ever planned anything against any other person, and I would always get sad if somebody else was hurt. Some of my cousins knew this about me, and they exploited it, to torment me. But I would always forgive… I loved them all. So on to the prank.

She is getting comfortable here.

We were living with my grandparents during this trip. So, I got comfortable there. I would often leave my things in my grandparents’ room as it was the closest to the kitchen, and yes I was a happy chubby kid… This day was no different, I left my little purse on my grandparents’ bed. I proceeded to eat lunch with my grandma and when I returned to the room, I couldn’t find my purse.

Poor kid, this would be devastating.

I looked and looked and then I thought I heard giggles, but it didn’t make sense since no one else was in the rooms. I began to sob. I found my grandmother, told her that I couldn’t find my purse, but she really didn’t care much and told me to kick rocks. Told my mom and got the same response.

Finally, someone is willing to help.

But my grandpa took issue with it and asked me if I was certain I left it here or if maybe I left it somewhere else. I said that I was sure I left it on the bed and he went into the room with me and he heard the giggles too.

Grandpa knows exactly what is going on.

He started looking around and he then looked at a latter that was near his bedroom window and he yelled up towards the ceiling asking who was there. I was confused until I noticed the latter and latch. The giggles got louder. My grandpa told me that the 2 afforementioned cousins had climbed in to the attic, and probably had my purse and snacks.

He is not going to let them get away with this.

I was the chubby kid that got picked on often, so I was ashamed but also angry… My grandpa got very upset and so I apologized to him for crying and he corrected me telling me that those scoundrels in the attic were the problem and that I needed to be strong while he figured this out.

Grandpa doesn’t mess around.

He asked them to come down, calmly and steadfast as was his way. They laughed at him and explained to him how easy it was to make me cry. His voice got stern and deeper than I had ever heard him, as he told them that he was very upset at them and that for being mean to me and disrespectful to him, they were going to be stuck in the attic for the rest of the day, overnight, till morning.

I bet those kids were freaking out.

So he removed the ladder and locked the latch on them. My grandpa gave me more money and told me to keep the money in my pocket and not to carry a purse because people like my cousins could do the same thing again.

These kids will definitely learn their lesson. And learn not to mess with Grandpa.

Those cousins, started crying. They started whaling saying that they were scared because the attic was dark. My grandpa, told them that it was only as dark as their soul and that they couldn’t fathom being in that dark space, much like I couldn’t fathom the pain they caused me.

His grandpa was the exact person he needed him to be.

My grandpa told me to go on my way, and not to cry. To not show people like those cousins that they hurt me because if I did they would do it more and more because some people enjoy inflicting pain. In that moment, I felt something that I hadn’t felt ever, I felt seen and protected.

It is good that he could remain civil with his cousins.

I don’t know how long they were up there because I left to buy more snacks 😊 Those cousins were sore with me for a few days and then they forgot all about it. Till like 20 years later when I told the story at my grandpa’s wake.

It is normal to forget about little things like this.

Those cousins were floored because they claimed they had no recollection of that day. And to be frank, they were normally decent to me so it was out of character for them to be so vicious. But my grandpa was my protector and I miss him every single day.

What a wonderful story of a grandfather’s love. It is funny how the same event is life-changing for one person, but completely forgettable to another.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Read on to get the reactions of the people in the comments.

Grandparents are wonderful.

Once grandpa saved the day, it wasn’t her problem.

It really is a touching story.

He really was.

I’m sure the cousins were told to give it back.

Everyone should have a grandpa as kind and caring as this man. You never know how much of an impact you’ll have when you do something for a child. This is a memory that she will cherish for the rest of her life.

I think that this story serves as a great reminder that adults shouldn’t just dismiss the concerns of a child. Mom and grandma ignored her pleas, but grandpa took action that will be remembered forever.