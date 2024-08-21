Neighbor’s Kids Kept Riding Dirt Bikes Along the Fence, So Her Boyfriend Drops Some Smelly Revenge In Their AC Unit During The Heat Of Summer

Having bad neighbors is one of the worst things that can happen to you. After all, they live there, so who knows if they’ll ever leave.

So, what would you do if bad neighbors got even worse?

Would you find new ways to avoid them? Or would you find a subtle way to get them back?

In the following story, a couple finds themselves in this exact situation, and they choose the latter.

Let’s see what happened.

Neighbors kids are riding dirt bikes along our fence line, so my boyfriend gets smelly revenge So, for about 10 years we’ve lived on this street; everyone else on the street is amazing, but the house next door is nothing but trouble. We’ve had an intervention order on them for a couple of years now, and they’ve had a heap of breaches of them and charges. About 3 months ago, we had a siege next door, that meant police in our backyard for 8 hours on a hot day. About a week later, one of the kids got a dirt bike, and they’ve been riding along the fence every night.

There’s nothing worse than a rotten smell.

So, my boyfriend, who is a great aim while having a few drinks after a pizza night, started to throw a couple anchovies in their evap cooler. He got about 4 or 5 in. This was about 2 weeks ago, and we’ve had some hot weather since, which means they’ve used it. Thursday, they had someone looking at the unit inside but not the roof unit. It’s so funny when we hear it boot up, and within minutes, they have to turn it off.

Yikes! That smell must’ve been horrendous!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit responded to this story.

This is one way to handle the dirt bikes.

Keep the boyfriend away from this person.

This person is very confused about how the revenge works.

Here’s someone who is not impressed at all.

Well, that’s one way to get someone back.

Glad they’re not my neighbors.

