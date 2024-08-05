August 5, 2024 at 2:15 pm

New York Restaurant Has Virtual Workers That Take Customers’ Orders Via Zoom, So A Hacker Joined Their Zoom Call In An Epic Troll

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@foodbabyny

I’m not gonna lie…I don’t know if I’m ready for this…

Here’s what’s going on: a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what’s happening at a restaurant in New York City.

The person went to Sansan Chicken and showed viewers that the cashier in the restaurant works remotely and takes orders from customers over Zoom.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “Hacking into the new chicken restaurant where you order on Zoom.”

They approached the register and a woman appeared on a tablet via Zoom and said, “Hey, welcome to Sansan Chicken. How are you?”

The transaction went smoothly and the TikTokker paid by card.

Source: TikTok

Something unusual happened when it appeared that the TikTokker and their friends somehow ended up in the restaurant’s Zoom call.

In the caption of the video, the TikTokker made a sarcastic comment and wrote, “This could’ve been an email.”

Things are getting weird out there, folks!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@foodbabyny

This could’ve been an email. #sansanchicken

♬ original sound – foodbabyny

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person asked a question…

Source: TikTok

Another individual has concerns…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

This is kinda scary!

