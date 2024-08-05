New York Restaurant Has Virtual Workers That Take Customers’ Orders Via Zoom, So A Hacker Joined Their Zoom Call In An Epic Troll

I’m not gonna lie…I don’t know if I’m ready for this…

Here’s what’s going on: a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what’s happening at a restaurant in New York City.

The person went to Sansan Chicken and showed viewers that the cashier in the restaurant works remotely and takes orders from customers over Zoom.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Hacking into the new chicken restaurant where you order on Zoom.”

They approached the register and a woman appeared on a tablet via Zoom and said, “Hey, welcome to Sansan Chicken. How are you?”

The transaction went smoothly and the TikTokker paid by card.

Something unusual happened when it appeared that the TikTokker and their friends somehow ended up in the restaurant’s Zoom call.

In the caption of the video, the TikTokker made a sarcastic comment and wrote, “This could’ve been an email.”

Things are getting weird out there, folks!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person asked a question…

Another individual has concerns…

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is kinda scary!

