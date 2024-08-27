Noisy Neighbors Kept Slamming Their Apartment Doors, So This Girl Started Loudly Vacuuming Her Place To Strike Back

Not having peace in your own home is everyone’s worst nightmare!

When you live in an apartment or other shared situation, though, you have to know that some noise is bound to come in the bargain.

When this girl’s noisy neighbors wouldn’t care about anyone around them, though, she had to take matters into her own hands.

Find out how she humbled them down one day!

Downstairs neighbor slamming door Our downstairs neighbors have been very insensitive to us living upstairs. They would always slam their doors no matter the time of day.

The building would literally shake whenever they slam their doors whether entrance or any doors inside the unit. They would even park their car in front of their unit and would freaking slam the car doors at 5am and talk loud outside as if they’re the only ones living in this complex.

Earlier today, they’ve been going in and out of their unit – of course, slamming the door each time. I work from home and constantly on calls and it’s been rough. I couldn’t focus because of all the loud noise and shaking.

But I’m feeling petty today so I opened all our windows and started to vacuum our floors which probably took around 15 minutes non-stop. I heard him/her slam the door twice while I was vacuuming and it felt like my small win for the day.

All the slamming stopped when I finished.

