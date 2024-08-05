Overbearing Neighbor Yelled At Their Mother For No Reason, So They Made Sure To Get The Parking Rules On The Street Changed To Screw Him Over

People…can we all just chill out about the parking spot situation?

Insult my mother? Say goodbye to your parking spot. “My neighbor is a grumpy old man. He was the first person living on this street and he treats the street as his private property, and he parks his car on the street in front of his house. Next to his house is an elementary school.

Every morning parents are dropping off kids and they briefly stop their cars somewhere on our street to do so. Since this street is apparently ruled by my neighbor, he has put up No-Parking signs everywhere and screams at anyone who dares to defy his rules. I was tolerating this behavior since it did not affect me personally, not my business. However, at one point my mother came to visit. As she was walking past his house, the neighbor comes flying out of the house screaming insults, sending drops of saliva all over my mother. I think the neighbor thought that a car parked on the street in front of his house was hers, and when she said it was not her car, he accused her of not accepting responsibility, not respecting his authority etc.

It got so bad that other passersby had to try calm him down before his threats would go from words to action. My mum said she has never been so insulted in her entire life. I decided that enough is enough. I petitioned to the authorities that the street was too narrow to allow two way traffic with cars parked on the side. Shortly thereafter, the neighbors No-Parking signs were gone, and they are replaced by one official one, meaning that the neighbor will be fined if he parks in front of his house. The neighbor has no garage or anywhere else to park his car… A very satisfying petty revenge!”

