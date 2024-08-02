Parents Threw A No-Gift Birthday Party For Their 7-Year-Old Daughter, But When The Child Got $100 From A Guest It Became Awkward

Not all birthday parties are fun.

Some become awkward when situations like this arise.

In this story, a couple was put under the spotlight when their daughter asked them what their gift was during her “no gift” party.

They were forced to give something, and now, people think they’re a jerk for not returning it.

You tell us.

AITA for not returning a $100 bill gift given to my daughter? For our seven-year-old’s birthday party, the invite said “no gifts,” but a few people brought wrapped presents. When the last parents (fake names are Joe and Sue) arrived, my daughter asked if they brought a gift. Sue saw the other gifts, and looked clearly embarrassed for not having brought one, and said she thought the invite said “no gifts.”

Sue quickly gave an “express” gift.

We were standing in front of the other parents who had just given their gifts, so I didn’t make a big deal about it. And I said something like, “No, no, you’re right. We didn’t ask for anything. She’s spoiled enough as is. Haha!” Unbeknownst to me, Sue quickly made a card, and added it to gift pile.

Their daughter saw the money gift and felt happy.

After cake, Joe and Sue’s son ran up in front of everyone, and asked my daughter to open the card We had not planned on opening gifts at the party. My daughter pulled out a $100 bill, and everyone gasped, basically. And, of course, my daughter was elated (followed by my daughter opening the other very small, inexpensive presents).

Now they feel bad for not returning the gift.

Joe seemed upset and withdrawn for the rest of the party, and Sue acted like this was a completely normal gift. My partner had none of this context, and so later, when I told my partner how this all transpired, they were upset we may have done the wrong thing by not returning the gift, because Joe and Sue clearly felt guilted into it. AITA?

What can you say about this story?

Let’s look at the comments of other Reddit users.

This user is blaming her.

This one, too.

Uh oh! Everyone seems to be ranting about the parent

People are saying they should return the money.

Do you really have to ask?

I think you know the answer.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.