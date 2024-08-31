Parents Picking Up Their Kids At The School Kept Blocking Her Driveway And Making Her Wait, So One Day So Finally Had Enough And Reported Them To The Neighborhood Council

Sometimes when we’ve had enough, it is natural for that frustration to explode.

AITA for losing my cool at someone yet again blocking access to my driveway I live in a lovely house with a driveway, unfortunately this lovely house is on a little cul de sac right beside a primary school. I say unfortunately because every day I have some idiots completely blocking my driveway while they pick up their kids.

Now I have two young children myself who attend a different school so I’m well aware of the struggles of parking while picking up and dropping off. However my children’s school finishes I would guess about 20 minutes earlier then one beside us because I always have to wait roughly ten minutes at the top of the road before my driveway is clear. I have spoken to numerous people and politely requested they don’t park directly in front of the driveway- dropped curb with a white line.

Today however I lost it a bit, my friend picked my son up from school so I could wait in for the company picking up a skip we have. Someone blocked my drive, they couldn’t access the skip so left. Won’t be back until Monday. I confronted the woman who had blocked the drive and she was quite entitled.

The usual I’ve only been here for 5 minutes. Nothing wrong with parking across a dropped curb once no vehicles in the drive is what she said to me… and she reckoned plenty of room to fit past her if needed. My friend arrived with my son and what do you know, she couldn’t fit past this ladies car! I took pictures and reported it to the council.

AITA? I’ve been feeling a bit guilty for being so harsh but in the other hand I’m fed up of not being able to access my own drive.

