A Packed Holiday Restaurant Shift Fell Apart Near Closing, and Management Blamed the Wrong Person

Restaurant workers can do everything right and still get blamed for issues they didn’t create.

This server got completely slammed during a busy holiday weekend shift and spent five straight hours running nonstop tables without issues. Customers were happy, tips were great, and some people even requested her again for future shifts.

Then near closing, the kitchen sent raw food to two tables in her section, specifically undercooked chicken and raw sliders.

The server fixed the situation right away, and both tables made it clear they knew it was not her fault.

But instead of focusing on how she handled it, management decided to focus on the mistake itself.

Read on to see what she plans to do next.

I got crushed tonight (sold $3000) in 5 hours. My last two tables both had raw food delivered to them, so naturally my manager blamed me I started at this new place a month ago, and everything has been going great. It’s the Canada Day long weekend here, and I got totally sacked tonight. Everything was totally fine until near closing when my last two tables each received raw food. 🫠

At the end of the night, the manager had some words for her.

Table 1 had raw chicken in their chicken burger, and table 2 had raw ground beef in their sliders. It was so awkward. I got it rectified immediately and had it comp’d, but then my managers took a 180 and suddenly took care of each tables’ entire bill which they didn’t have to do. Both the tables felt really bad this happened for themselves, but also me for suffering without a tip. The raw chicken table gave me a $20 bill, and the second one asked me to charge him 11 cents so he could tip me still. I thought that was super nice of them to do, and were clear to both my managers that I didn’t do anything wrong, it was the kitchen. When I went to leave, one manager came up to me and literally started the conversation with, “I’m not saying you’re a bad server, but…” yet continued to chastise me for these two issues that I literally couldn’t do anything about.

Now, she plans to speak with him the next day.

I tried to reiterate that to him, but his eyes kinds glazed over so I just decided to end the conversation as I was already 2 and half hours in OT. I’m annoyed because I literally had 10 tables all night just cycling through, one after the other, no breather and everything was fine. One table tipped me $150 on a $340 bill, they even requested me tomorrow. And then another did the same thing requesting me. Yet here I am at 12:30 AM, getting told I’m “not a bad server, but..” I’m going to talk to him tomorrow about it because I’m genuinely kinda mad. I hate how this stuff happens to us. Like, no, let’s not acknowledge how none of my food got sent back prior to this and I had no issues, but let’s just zero in on these two unfortunate things that happened to be in my section.

Geez! That’s clearly a kitchen issue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

According to this comment, she should confront the manager.

Yet another reader who doesn’t think he should let it go.

Exactly!

Such a great point!

This server did everything she could after the kitchen sent out raw food.

And the customers recognized that too, which is why they still tipped her and made it clear they blamed the kitchen, not her.

Meanwhile, management ignored the fact that she spent five straight hours handling nonstop tables without problems and chose to focus only on the mistakes that came out of the kitchen near closing.

Restaurant managers blame servers for kitchen mistakes way too often.