Pregnant Woman Needs A Ride To A Hospital, But Is Furious When The Neighbor She Asks Can’t Take Her To A Location 30 Minutes Away

When a couple is expecting a child, its important to have plans in place for all possibilities.

Pregnancies never go as you would expect, and it’s important to be prepared, especially with who you are going to call for assistance in case of an emergency.

But when this user’s pregnant neighbor came to her for an emergency ride to a hospital, she agreed, but said she could only drive her to the closer hospital because of her work.

Was she wrong to not drive her neighbor to the hospital she liked better, even though it was 30 minutes out of her way? Decide for yourself!

AITA for not driving my neighbour to her hospital of choice, instead taking her to the one which was more convenient for me? I live halfway between hospital A and hospital B. Hospital A is maybe 3 minutes less of a drive and is a large hospital whereas hospital B is smaller, however still good. My neighbor is pregnant. Yesterday she knocked on my door, saying she had complications and needed to go to the hospital but was unable to drive herself.

And OP was more than happy to take her, as Hospital B was already on her way to work!

I said of course, I was almost ready to leave for work and hospital B is on the way (a 4 minute detour). She said she needed to go to hospital A. I said sorry, but I’m already cutting it close to being late and hospital A would be a 30 minute detour. Otherwise I could call her an ambulance and get our other neighbor (elderly, without a license) to stay with her. Neighbor said she didn’t have ambulance cover and reiterated that she needed to go to hospital A.

But unfortunately for her neighbor, OP wasn’t interested in being her personal taxi service!

I apologized, said that I could not do that and after some back and forth I ended up leaving without her. When I returned home from work I copped an earful from my neighbor’s boyfriend saying that I’m lucky her complications weren’t that serious. I should also add, it’s not a matter of hospital A being her primary care for her pregnancy, for that she goes to hospital C. She didn’t want to go to hospital B because it is smaller.

If the neighbor’s boyfriend was so thrown off by OP’s behavior, he should have taken her to the hospital himself! Beggars can’t be choosers!

Reddit came back with a resounding NTA, especially considering this was a matter of preference, not relationship with a hospital.

Another person said that unless OP agreed to be her neighbor’s emergency ride, she was completely in the right.

This user said that the couple should have had a plan in place instead of demanding a highly specific service from their neighbor.

Finally, many people said that OP was well within her rights, especially considering her job required strict punctuality.

She offered you a ride! Take it or move on!

