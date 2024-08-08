Pregnant Woman Said Her Company Doesn’t Let Her Park Close To Her Workplace Anymore. – ‘Our HR department has decided to single me out.’

I think this woman might need to start looking for a new job…

A pregnant worker named Tammy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what went down at her place of business that left a bad taste in her mouth…and it all has to do with parking.

Tammy said, “Here is a real day-in-the-life example of what it’s like to be a woman working in corporate America. I am currently six and a half months pregnant. Up until a few weeks ago, I was approved and allowed by HR to park in the visitor’s lot, which is significantly closer to the building.”

She continued, “However, our HR department has decided to single me out and communicate to my boss, not even to myself directly, and tell me that I am no longer allowed to park near the front of the building even though I am heavily pregnant.”

Tammy said she responded with an email saying that the company should reserve parking spaces for pregnant workers.

The HR department got back to Tammy and said that they had no spaces available to reserve for pregnant workers, despite the company’s supposed commitment to DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices.

She said, “Mind you, I work in a company where it is 90 percent male. I guess we’ll keep those DEI initiatives on a PowerPoint instead of being implemented in the workplace.”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

And here’s how people reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual offered some advice.

And this person shared some useful info.

That’s not cool at all!

Good grief!

