Premium Spotify User Runs Out Of Book Credits While Engrossed In A Story And Is Peeved She Can’t Add More. – ‘You cannot top off book credits.’

Most apps are sold by subscription these days in tiers.

With each tier you get a certain allotment of time or volume to use the online service each month.

However, as TikToker @tiny_tobasco found out, even having a Premium tier doesn’t work well for every type of product.

“I’m peeved,” she said, about Spotify in her viral video.

“You’d think that would mean there are no limitations,” she said about her Premium subscription, gesticulating wildly.

“But there are and I did not know this!”

Here’s what happened, in her own words.

“I am in the weeds of this audiobook — at the best part!”

What happens next shocked her.

“It stops mid-sentence.”

Then she changes to a pleasant robot voice to narrate the message that popped up on her screen:

“You are out of book credits. You cannot top off book credits. They will refresh in two days.”

Then it’s back to her own voice, but this time with the inflection of a screamo metal band: “WHAAATT??!!”

Her rage is tongue-in-cheek, but she really is annoyed.

“So Spotify… Stop that!”

Watch the full clip.

Here’s what folks are saying.

I haven’t tried Libby, but I really enjoy using Hoopla!

I think you’d have to, unless you don’t use it much.

Same! I don’t mind.

A lot of people shared similar stories. This would suck!

This seems like a good solution. Or at the very least have a meter so people can easily ration their use.

I’ve never listened to an audiobook. Now I’m a bit nervous to do that.

