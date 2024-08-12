Property Management Company Won’t Fix Their Air Conditioning In The Peak Of Summer, So They Planted A Bunch Of Invasive Flowers To Get Back At Them

No AC in the South in the summer ain’t no joke, folks.

I live in North Carolina and let me tell you, it’s brutally hot and humid down here from May until September.

So I’m on this person’s side!

What did they do?

Read on to get all the details!

Ignore my work orders for broken air conditioner in 90°+ weather if you want to. “We live in the South and it has been over 90° every day.

It’s way too hot for that!

What makes it worse is we are renting and our property management company has ignored my service requests for over a week. We are preparing to move and I decided to not grow a garden this year. While out at the home improvement store picking up a window unit to at least cool off the master bedroom for my family I had a wonderful idea and picked up some name branded wildflower mix that is used to cover washouts and areas with little or no topsoil.

Take that!

When I got home, pulled up my 6’x5′ raised garden frame and poured 1000 square feet worth of wildflower mix into the remaining highly fertile soil and spread the soil over the 10 -15 foot area behind out unit. I doubt it will be controllable once I am gone and these are the 1′ to 3′ variety of wild flowers. Commence evil laugh.”

I don’t think they’re gonna like that very much…

