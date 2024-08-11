Property Owner’s Friend Was Poaching Deer On His Land, So They Set A Trap Of Their Own To Make Sure He’d Stop

Jeez, you think you know someone and then they go behind your back and do you dirty…

Poaching on our land? Enjoy your painful surprise. “We have around 120 acres of land in south Alabama, full of critters and a thriving population of deer. Around 15ish years ago, my dad permitted one of his friends (S) to hunt on our land one weekend as a thank you for him helping my dad repair our tractor. Normally we don’t hunt; there are a lot of hunting clubs in our area and we like to leave our land as a kind of “nature preserve” to give the deer a break. (In reality, my dad just didn’t like hunting and I sobbed at Bambi, so it was a nonissue for me). He must have figured S would snag a few deer and call it a successful weekend.

We started hearing more gunshots throughout that next week, at times when nobody should have been hunting deer. We’ve had problems with poachers before, though. Dad asked S to help him install game cameras to catch whoever it was. I was a bit of a forest child, and liked to wander along the trails collecting bones and flowers and junk. I’m sure dad was worried I’d get shot, so he was keen on catching whoever it was. Days passed, and we heard the shooting again. Dad went out to check the cameras, as he’d put quite a few on the trails to the shooting houses. They were missing. He assumed the poachers had stolen them (again, common in our area), and decided that he’d try something a little more sinister (bless that man.) I think at this point he assumed it was S, so he set out on this task alone. He unbolted the ladders from all of the raised shooting houses (they were about 10-15 feet above the field). He figured the poacher was probably using them. Sure enough, a few nights later, Dad gets a call from S. He’s in the furthest field (about a mile back from the house). He’d tried to climb into the shooting house, and once he’d gotten nearly to the top the ladder slid away from the frame.

On the way down he’d smashed his face and … well, his entire body into the scaffolding. He knocked out 3 teeth, shattered his collarbone, and twisted his knee badly. He was in no shape to walk the mile+ out of the woods to his truck.

Dad took his sweet time getting dressed before going to fetch him. He took him to the ER, left him there, and called his wife and let her know where her husband was. I can’t remember how long it took for him to recover, but he never had the cojones to step on our property again.”

