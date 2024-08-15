Real Estate Agent Refuses To Waive Fees For Her Newly Purchased Home, But Her Clever Tactics End Up Costing The Agency 6 Weeks Worth Of Rent

Renting a house can be a difficult affair, especially when real estate agents live up to their difficult reputation.

When this real estate agent thwarted this renter’s attempts at negotiation, the renter vowed to always stay one step ahead, ultimately costing the agency more than they bargained for.

Cost my Real estate agent $$$ I was renting a house with pool (Australia). In Oz, real estate agents (RA) have a reputation for being wankers. (Well deserved, tbh.) They inspected it every 3 months and, even for them, they were picky. It turns out a neighbour told us a relative of the real estate agent owned it. Finally, we bought our own place. But the rental lease was 12 months, and they said we had to pay a break fee of 6 weeks if the landlord wouldn’t agree to waive it.

I approached the RA and asked if I gave them three months notice, and they rented it, would they forego the 6 weeks as they would not be losing any rent. “No,” was the instant answer. Hmm ok, I thought, not a lot I can do. A couple of days later, I look out my window and see a big “To Let” sign in the lawn. I’m like wtf! I went out pulled the sign up and dumped it out the front. Called the RA.

They said, “Yes, you’re leaving in 3 months so I’m entitled to do that.” But of course, as they wouldn’t play nice, I replied, “No I’m not leaving, we changed our minds.” I hadn’t given notice, etc. A few days later, an unhappy chap in a truck collected his sign. That’s the end of that I thought, but no.

Several days later, I got a mail telling me that there’s an open house Saturday. For the non-Australians, when you give notice they have the right to show tenants round the house whilst you’re still living there. I called again. “Yes, we’re having one, it’s in the contract,” said the RA. “Yes, but I have 3 months left on my lease and I’m not leaving. So no there will be no open house until then,” I replied. Two days later, I receive a bill for $250 for cancelled advertising. This time my sunny disposition is wearing thin.

I mail the office back saying that they are now harassing a tenant with a lawful lease. If they didn’t stop, I would be reporting them to every agency I can think of. I get a mail back saying “This invoice has been cancelled.” Imagine my utter pleasure when on the day that I had originally told them we were leaving, I went into the office and broke my lease. I thought her head might explode. The further kicker that house was empty for a good 3 months after we left. So because they were greedy and wanted my 6 weeks, they lost 6 weeks rent.

