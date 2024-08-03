Real Estate Agent Shared Three Alternatives To Zillow And Apartments.com That Could Help You Find Cheaper Living Situations

When it comes to finding a place to live, any advice is helpful, don’t you think?

Lowell made a surprising statement and said that he doesn’t think looking at Zillow or Apartments.com for places to live is a good idea.

Lowell explained, “That’s going to be where you’ll find all of the corporate-owned apartment complexes. Usually what they’ve done is either they built it themselves, so their costs are already high, or they purchased it from someone else, so their costs are high, and rents are going to be much higher because they’re trying to make their investment back.”

He suggested three alternative places for people to hunt for places to rent: newspaper classified ads, a list of rentals from the local Chamber of Commerce, and Craigslist.

Lowell suggested those three places because people will be “dealing with a person who usually inherited a house, they’re renting it out, or someone renting out like a spare bedroom, so it’ll be a little bit cheaper when you’re dealing with a real person.”

@ironbones #stitch with @Paige Ewald finding cheap places to rent isn’t easy, but i recommend you stay away from big websites because thats where multifamily corporations thrive. Check the newspaper and chamber of commerce or craigslist ♬ original sound – 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥

Lowell posted a follow-up video and added that Facebook Marketplace is another good place to look for rentals.

He also said that people need to keep their eyes open for scams.

@ironbones Replying to @ੈ✩‧₊˚ ❤️‍🔥Scar ❤️‍🔥 ੈ✩‧₊˚ facebook marketplace is a great resource to find cheap places to rent, as are local facebook groups. Search your city name and then “rentals” to find groups that fit. #renting #apartments ♬ original sound – 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥



