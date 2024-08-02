Rude Driver Blocks His Running Path By Parking On The Sidewalk, So He Makes An Impactful Adjustment To The Car That Gets The Driver’s Attention

As a runner, it’s annoying when unforeseen obstacles get in the way of your planned route like slow walkers, dogs, and…cars?

Revenge on a sidewalk parker? I used to do a four or five mile run around my side of town several days a week before going to work. I didn’t have a specific route – I’d just get out there for an easy jog for 40 or 45 minutes. I had to be at work before six, so it was always early and dark.

There was one jerk who would park on the sidewalk every night and I’d have to either go around his pickup into the bushes or go into the road. I didn’t like doing either one, especially since there’s an ordinance against parking on the sidewalk in our city.

I noticed the vehicle didn’t have electric mirrors, so I started pushing his passenger’s side mirror out of adjustment as I squeezed between the truck and the bushes. I used that side because it was more inconvenient for the driver to adjust. Sometimes I’d “adjust” the driver’s side, but I misaligned the passenger side mirror probably a dozen times over the course of a couple months. (I didn’t go that way every morning.)

I was hoping they’d get the message, but they kept parking there. One dark cold morning I went by there and smacked the mirror on the way past.

The mirror fell off into my hand! Damn! I tossed it in the bed of his pickup and took off.

I avoided that corner for a few weeks. The next time I ran past there, it wasn’t parked on the sidewalk.

