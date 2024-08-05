Rude Driver Parked Too Close To The White Line, So Another Driver Taught Them A Lesson By Making It Incredibly Hard To Get Out Of Their Car

Get it together, people!

Okay, okay, I understand that you can’t fix all your problems in one day, but can we at least agree to work on our parking skills?

This story from Reddit is a good reminder to keep your head on straight when you’re maneuvering your car in parking lots.

Check out what happened!

The lines designating parking spaces exist for a reason, right? “I’m not usually into petty revenge, but this has been happening for a really long time at my campus. People tend to sort of just swing their cars into a spot and get out on the first attempt. Today, there was a chick who parked next to me in a Nissan Sentra with the front of her car on the left white line. I was going to park in the spot on the left, as it was the only one remaining in that lot. So, I did. But…not before inconveniencing her just a little bit.

It was a tight squeeze.

I pulled my car in like normal, but then rearranged my position so that I was within my space’s lines, but also so that my passenger mirror was about an inch of her driver side mirror. For the sake of free amusement, I decided to wait and just listen to the radio on accessory power.

You having some trouble over there?

Next thing you know, I hear a car door open slowly, and see her wiggling out of the car. Took her a solid minute to figure out how to get out while not door dinging me (she could’ve straightened her car out in half the time). She glared at me, so I smiled back at her. I know it was unnecessary, but I’m not a perfect person. Also, parking a car is one of the easier things to do when driving in my opinion, so it really irritates me when people can’t be bothered to do it properly.”

Park correctly and this won’t happen to you.

