Rude Neighbor Keeps Stealing The Car Share Parking Spot, So He Starts Calling The Parking Enforcement Until It Stops

Car share programs are life-savers for those lucky enough to live in cities that offer them.

It’s an easy way to gain access to a car without actually having to own it.

The only downside is that there are clear rules for parking the vehicles.

What would you do if someone kept wrongfully taking your car share parking spot, forcing you to walk several blocks every day?

Would you just put up with it, or would you find a way to report the person stealing your spot?

In today’s story, someone finds themselves in this exact situation and is unsure of what to do.

Here’s the full story.

WIBTA if I continuously called parking enforcement on an illegally parked car? In the city I live in, we have a car share program. For those who don’t know what that is, I and several hundred other people have signed up to share a couple dozen cars around the city. The keys stay in the car, and you unlock the car with the app or with a fob. The nice thing is that there are drop points all around the city for the cars, so you can pick them up and drop them off at different locations. There is one such drop point near my house. The next nearest space for it is several blocks away.

Here’s where the problem lies.

I don’t mind parking it in the other space and walking home a few blocks if there’s another car from the program in the designated spot; it’ll tell me on the app which spaces are available. My problem has started occurring with someone who just lives in the building in front of the designated space and parks there. Now, it’s a big space, if buddy were to park on one edge of the space and someone could get the car in on the other edge, there’s room enough for that. But he insists on parking in the middle of the space.

The parking spot is clearly marked.

The space has a ‘No Parking Except For Special Permit’ sign and a ‘Car Share Only Parking’ sign, so it’s very clear who is allowed to park there. I’ve been getting very annoyed by coming home and seeing several empty street parking spaces open and available, but this guy parks in the one zone he’s not supposed to. It’s not like my street is super busy. Unless there’s some event on the cross street (a main street), there are always a couple of spots. But my carshare won’t release unless it’s in a designated spot because they are GPS-linked, so I cannot park it elsewhere on the street.

The guy doesn’t seem to care about the rules.

The very first thing I did when this guy started parking there a couple of months ago was tell him that it’s not an area he can park in, point out the signs, and explain to him what the carshare was. He said he understood but parks there anyway. I called parking enforcement once the other day after finally getting fed up with it, but he was parked there again the next day and today as well. What if I just kept calling parking enforcement to ticket his car? I know you get pings on your license if you get too many tickets, but there’s loads of parking on the exact same street that he ignores for the one no parking spot. WIBTA?

Wow! That’s quite a dilemma.

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about the issue.

This person thinks he’s doing it on purpose.

Here’s someone who thinks they should keep calling.

This person thinks he deserves points on his license.

Here’s a great point!

Ultimately, that’s just rude!

The guy deserves to be reported, so he can learn a lesson.

